David Harbour Previously Spoke About His 'Special Relationship' With 'Stranger Things' Costar Millie Bobby Brown Before Bombshell Harassment Claims Surfaced

David Harbour once spoke warmly about his bond with Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown — years before shocking harassment allegations made headlines.

“Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry,” he said on the “That Scene with Dan Patrick” podcast in 2021.

Source: Netflix/YouTube David Harbour’s past comments about Millie Bobby Brown have resurfaced.

He added, “I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

The interview resurfaced after reports claimed Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint against her costar Harbour, which also included “allegations of sexual impropriety.” The 21-year-old reportedly submitted the complaint before filming the show’s fifth and final season in January 2024.

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Millie Bobby Brown filed 'harassment and bullying' allegations against her 'Stranger Things' costar.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

In Stranger Things, Harbour plays former police chief Jim Hopper, who eventually adopts Eleven, portrayed by Brown. Since the two share multiple scenes, the Enola Holmes star reportedly had a “personal representative” on set during Season 5 filming.

This report follows fresh drama involving Harbour’s ex-wife, Lily Allen, who accused him of cheating. The 40-year-old seemingly called out his infidelity in her new song “Madeline” from the album West End Girl. “I can’t trust anything that comes out of his mouth,” she sings about an ex. “Who the f--- is Madeline?”

Source: MEGA The actor’s personal life is also under scrutiny following cheating accusations from ex-wife Lily Allen.

Allen also details a text exchange with “Madeline” — allegedly a pseudonym — asking, “How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion?” In the song, Allen revealed she and her ex once had an “arrangement” allowing outside hookups. “Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers,” she sings.

Madeline’s reply insists, “This has only ever been about s-- / I can promise you that this is not an emotional connection.” Allen and Harbour, who were married for four years, split in February after she reportedly discovered a secret Raya dating profile. “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing," the source alleged.

Source: MEGA Lily Allen appeared to reference David Harbour’s alleged infidelity in her new song 'Madeline.'

His alleged profile described him as a “closet nerd” who “played tough guys on your TV” and lived in Atlanta, Ga. “I’m really not in a good place,” Allen admitted on the January 9 episode of her “Miss Me?” podcast as she hinted at marital strife. “I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling, and it’s got out of control.”