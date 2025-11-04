or
Millie Bobby Brown Hints at David Harbour Tension in Resurfaced Interview as Her Bombshell Harassment Claims Against Him Are Exposed

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour
Source: MEGA/MTV/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown stiffened up when asked about David Harbour officiating her 2024 wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown's lukewarm feelings toward David Harbour were evident even before she filed her bombshell complaints against him.

During a March 2024 interview with MTV, the Stranger Things actress tensed up when her costar was mentioned.

The interviewer joked that her wedding to Jake Bongiovi should be inspired by the Netflix series, with her "walking down the aisle to music from the show."

Source: MTV/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown joked about having a 'Stranger Things'-themed wedding.

Brown played into the joke by teasing about shaving her head and tying in a black and red color theme. When the reporter mentioned, "Harbour is officiating," things got awkward.

The Enola Holmes star squinted her eyes and hesitantly agreed.

"I don’t know how I feel [about that]. Sure," she said reluctantly.

Brown eventually tapped costar Matthew Modine to officiate the ceremony in May 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown Accuses David Harbour of 'Harassment and Bullying'

Image of Millie Bobby Brown was skeptical about David Harbour officiating her wedding.
Source: MTV/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown was skeptical about David Harbour officiating her wedding.

The resurfaced interview comes amid a new report about complaints Brown filed against Harbour. Ahead of filming Season 5 of Stranger Things in January 2024, she submitted a "harassment and bullying" claim against the 50-year-old.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source dished to an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

In the series, Harbour plays former police chief Jim Hopper, who adopted Brown's character, Eleven. The 21-year-old requested a "personal representative" to stay with her while they filmed scenes together in the upcoming season.

Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour Gushes Over 'Special' Millie Bobby Brown

Image of David Harbour stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things.'
Source: MEGA

David Harbour stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things.'

Years before the allegations, the Violent Night alum spoke fondly about his relationship with Brown.

"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry," he said on the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast in 2021.

He added, "I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."

David Harbour Allegedly Cheated on Lily Allen

Image of Millie Bobby Brown accused David Harbour of 'harassment and bullying.'
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown accused David Harbour of 'harassment and bullying.'

Harbour was also accused of cheating on his estranged wife, Lily Allen, after she discovered he had an alleged secret Raya profile.

On January 5, sources described how "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing."

The musician belts out her animosity toward an unnamed ex (seemingly Harbour) in her new track, "Madeline."

"I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," she sings. "Who the f--- is Madeline?"

In the song, Allen addresses Madeline (reportedly a pseudonym) over text, asking her, "How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"

