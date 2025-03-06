or
David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Wished for 'Health and Happiness' in Final Post Before Devastating Death by Suicide

Photo of Pamela Bach.
Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach was found dead inside of her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, March 5.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach's final Instagram post hit deeper following her heartbreaking death by suicide.

The former Baywatch actress had hopeful wishes for her family in 2025 before she was devastatingly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, March 5, as OK! previously revealed.

david hasselhoff ex wife pamela bach dead suicide age gunshot head
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀," Pamela expressed of her daughter Taylor and husband Madison Fiore's baby girl, London, who was born in August 2023.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," the late mom-of-two expressed. "My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

david hasselhoff ex wife pamela bach dead suicide age gunshot head
Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram

Pamela Bach left behind her two daughters, Hayley and Taylor, as well as her granddaughter, London.

Pamela's last social media post was uploaded roughly two months before she tragically passed at age 61.

David confirmed his ex-wife's death in a somber statement on Thursday, March 6, writing: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

While Pamela's children, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, have yet to publicly address their mom's death at time of press, her youngest daughter re-shared a throwback photo of her parents via her Instagram Story on Wednesday evening alongside a white heart emoji, assumably after discovering her mother had died.

Pamela's body is said to have been found in her Los Angeles home after family members could not get into touch with their loved one and went to check in on her.

David Hasselhoff

david hasselhoff ex wife pamela bach dead suicide age gunshot head
Source: @pamelabachhasselhoff/Instagram

Pamela Bach celebrated her granddaughter turning 6 months old just three weeks before her passing.

The late blonde beauty was active on social media up until the start of the new year. While she hadn't shared anything to her profile in 2025, Pamela commented on a post celebrating her granddaughter turning 6 months old last month.

"Happy 6 month Birthday to my precious, sweetest and beautiful Granddaughter — 🩷London 🎀 who has my whole heart ♥️ and lights up our life with her magic. Gigi Loves you so so much❤️ You've brought so much joy into our lives. I'm also so very proud of you @tay and @madison_fiore – You’re wonderful first-time parents! ❤️," Pamela expressed just three weeks before her shocking suicide.

david hasselhoff ex wife pamela bach dead suicide age gunshot head
Source: MEGA

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach were married from 1989 until 2006.

She never remarried after David filed for divorce in January 2006. The Knight Rider actor pulled the plug on his and Pamela's relationship 16 years after they tied the knot in 1989.

Their split quickly turned contentious after Pamela accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse amid additional allegations of him overusing alcohol.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

