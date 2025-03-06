David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach Wished for 'Health and Happiness' in Final Post Before Devastating Death by Suicide

The former Baywatch actress had hopeful wishes for her family in 2025 before she was devastatingly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, March 5, as OK! previously revealed.

"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, 🩷London🎀," Pamela expressed of her daughter Taylor and husband Madison Fiore's baby girl, London, who was born in August 2023.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," the late mom-of-two expressed. "My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"