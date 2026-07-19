David Krumholtz Discusses Minimal Residuals From 'The Santa Clause': 'Every Time It Plays, You Make Less'

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David Krumholtz, recognized for his role as Bernard in the holiday hit The Santa Clause, recently shared details about his residual earnings from the film. In conversation with Page Six, Krumholtz noted that his annual checks are relatively low despite the movie's ongoing popularity. "They’re minimal because the movie plays so much," he stated.

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Source: MEGA The actor said his annual payments from the film had declined over time.

The actor, now 48, explained the mechanics of residual payments. “This is how residuals work: Every time it plays, you make less. It’s a grade scale.” Krumholtz, who starred alongside Tim Allen in the 1994 film and its sequel, mentioned that his earnings have dwindled over the years, bringing in only $150 annually from the franchise. While Krumholtz did not reprise his role in the third installment of The Santa Clause in 2006, he made a cameo in the 2022 Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. He expressed that his residuals were more substantial in the years following the original release, leading to conversations about how residuals impact actors like him.

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Source: Disney Plus/YOUTUBE David Krumholtz reflected on his cameo in ‘The Santa Clauses.’

Krumholtz highlighted that his highest residuals currently come from his role in Oppenheimer, where he portrayed Nobel Prize-winning physicist Isidor Isaac Rabi. When asked about his earnings from The Santa Clause, Krumholtz humorously responded, “That’s none of your business! What kind of question is that?” He further joked, “It’s $12.73. It’s enough to buy a hot dog in New York.”

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Source: MEGA He also shared a story about helping children during a fire scare on set.

Despite the small financial return from The Santa Clause, Krumholtz cherishes the experiences he gained on set. One particularly memorable incident involved him saving 150 children from a fire caused by an overheated light. “The crew is setting up the next shot. And I happen to catch out of the corner of my eye a bunch of little kids, like 7-year-olds, gathering around smoke on the second level,” he recalled. He alerted the crew and managed to keep the children calm during the situation.

Source: MEGA The actor said becoming a parent changed how he viewed his character.