'The Santa Clauses' Star Rupali Redd Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tim Allen & Kal Penn In New Disney+ Series

Though Rupali Redd is only 8 years old, she's gotten to work with some pretty amazing stars, such as Tim Allen and Kal Penn in Disney+'s new limited series The Santa Clauses.

"Tim is so funny! The first time I met him, he was already stuffed into his costume. I couldn't help myself, and I screamed out loud, 'IT'S SANTA!' Working with his daughter Elizabeth was awesome, too. In between scenes, she would give me piggyback rides around the set," the rising star exclusively tells OK! about her experience.