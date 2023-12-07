OK Magazine
Tim Allen's 'Santa Clauses' Costar Casey Wilson Reveals Working With Actor Was the 'Single Worst Experience Ever': 'So Rude'




Dec. 7 2023, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

It seems like Tim Allen was the grinch in disguise on the set of The Santa Clauses.

Casey Wilson, the famed actor's costar from the 2022 Disney+ series, spilled the truth about working with Allen during a recent episode of her "B---- Sesh" podcast.


Casey Wilson played adult Sara in the Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses.'

"Tim Allen was such a b----. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar ever," said Wilson, who played adult Sara in the spinoff series — which took place 28 years after the classic three-part films The Santa Clause.

As for why she just decided to come forward now, the 43-year-old admitted she "buried" the headline-worthy situation because she was friends with a producer on the show and her children "loved the movies."


Casey Wilson said working with Tim Allen was 'the worst experience ever.'

Providing proof to back up her claims, Wilson proceeded to detail a specific time Allen, 70, wasn't so kind to her.

"So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him. I think he’s a burglar," the Happy Endings actress recalled. "So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him."


Casey Wilson branded Tim Allen as 'so f------ rude.'

MORE ON:


"[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'" Wilson continued. "The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Umm, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

Wilson claimed Allen's behavior caused "everybody [to walk] on eggshells," which made people feel "frantic."


Tim Allen played Santa Clause in the classic franchise film series.

"When he was done, he was so f------ rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable," the comedian confessed.

Remembering another example, Wilson said there was once a "shot that blocked her in a close up," causing the cast to have to re-shoot the scene, however, Allen abruptly stormed off the set before they had the chance.

"It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!,' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out," Wilson explained. "And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat."

"He’s a b----," the Saturday Night Live alum reiterated, concluding: "And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You’re seeing him on a good day.'"

