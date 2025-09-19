David Letterman Shames ABC for Suspending Jimmy Kimmel's Show, Claims They're 'Sucking Up to an Authoritarian Criminal Administration in the Oval Office'
David Letterman revealed how pal Jimmy Kimmel is doing after his late-night show was suspended indefinitely for his comments about Charlie Kirk's September 10 murder.
Letterman was at the Thursday, September 18, Atlantic Festival in NYC when he confirmed he had "heard" from his fellow comedian since the news broke on September 17.
David Letterman Comments on Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
"He’s sitting up in bed taking nourishment," Letterman said, according to a news outlet. "He’s gonna be fine."
Nonetheless, the "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" host was just as upset as his colleagues about the drama.
"I feel bad about this because we all see where this is going, correct? It's managed media. It's no good. It's silly. It’s ridiculous. You can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office," he stated, referring to Donald Trump. "That’s just not how this works."
Letterman Admits He Never Censored Himself on Late-Night TV
Letterman noted he constantly mocked public figures and made jokes about current events when he hosted his late-night comedy show, yet he was never shut down from saying what he wanted to.
"Beating up on these people, rightly or wrongly, accurately or perhaps inaccurately, in the name of comedy, not once were we squeezed by anyone from any governmental agency, let alone the dreaded FCC," he spilled.
Letterman was a late-night host from 1982 to 2015.
As OK! reported, the news broke several hours before Kimmel's show was set to air a new episode.
"Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," the company stated. "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?
Kimmel's comments about Kirk's murder included, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid [suspect Tyler Robinson] who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
A source claimed the "livid" TV star was given the chance to get his show back by apologizing and donating money to the right-wing activist's family, but he refused to do so.
He also poked fun at Trump, as when the president said he's doing "good" after Kirk's assassination, he avoided talking more about the situation and highlighted the White House renovations.
"Yes, he's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction," he joked. "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"
The POTUS raved over Kimmel's show being cut.
Kimmel's Future With ABC
While it's possible Jimmy Kimmel Live! could make a comeback, staffers allegedly have no idea "what’s really going on."
However, one insider told a publication that the comedian isn't even interested in returning.
"Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract," a source claimed. "This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to break his relationship with ABC forever."