'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Staffers Panic as Talk Show's Future Remains Unknown: 'No One Knows What's Really Going On'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffers are unsure where their jobs stand after the talk show was suspended "indefinitely" by ABC. The future of Jimmy Kimmel's beloved talk show remains unknown as the comedian faces backlash over his comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump. While employees were "initially told that the suspension was just going to be for the rest of this week," there has since been conflicting information spreading about the late-night show's fate, a source told a news publication.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended 'indefinitely' after Jimmy Kimmel joked about Charlie Kirk's assassination and Donald Trump.

"No one knows what’s really going on," the insider said to Us Weekly. ABC's suspension of Kimmel's talk show occurred after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr warned the network they could lose their broadcast license over the comedian's comments about Trump, Kirk and the right-wing political activist's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson. Appearing on right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson's podcast, Carr called Kimmel's monologue "truly sick."

Jimmy Kimmel 'Livid' Over ABC's Decision to Suspend His Talk Show

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly 'livid' over ABC's decision.

"They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with an obligation to operate in the public interest," the FCC boss declared. While workers for Jimmy Kimmel Live! are reportedly panicking, Kimmel himself is "absolutely f------ livid" at ABC for pulling his gig out of thin air. "This is clearly the government overreaching. There’s no such thing as free speech in America, if the government can lean on companies to stop any content they don’t like," a producer for the show insisted after Trump took to Truth social on Wednesday night to boast about Kimmel's suspension being a "great day for America."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash in response to his comments about Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump.

"Jimmy is pissed over the decision to suspend him and the show and he isn’t going to take this lightly, as he is actively looking for ways to get out of his contract," a source claimed. "This is the last straw and Jimmy is now looking to break his relationship with ABC forever." The insider argued Kimmel "didn’t even say anything that bad" about Kirk's murder and should be protected by the First Amendment's right to freedom of speech. "Jimmy said he’s going to fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent. He can’t make a comment about Charlie Kirk?" the confidant questioned.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump?

Kimmel's comments were deemed controversial after he targeted MAGA fans in his opening monologue on Monday night, September 15. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," the television personality stated.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's response to Charlie Kirk's assassination.