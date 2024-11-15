James Van Der Beek Walks First Red Carpet Since Revealing Shocking Cancer Battle: Photos
James Van Der Beek was all smiles when he was seen at his first red carpet since announcing his shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
The 47-year-old star stepped out at the premiere of Sidelined: The QB and Me in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 14. He wore a brown suit with a bright orange shirt underneath.
The Dawson's Creek star stars in the Tubi film, which is about a "headstrong dancer and a cocky quarterback fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart," the description on IMDB reads.
As OK! previously reported, Van Der Beek was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, but he didn't reveal his diagnosis until recently.
“I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great,” he told People about his stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis. “When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for.”
“If you’ve heard about it, I’ve probably touched on it,” he said about how he's been treating the disease. “This has been a crash course in the mastery of mind, body, and spirit. I thought, ‘This is either going to take me out of the body, or it’s going to teach me how to truly live in it.’”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The celebrity said he was "taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention," concluding: "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."
Van Der Beek, who shares kids Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3, with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, is leaning on loved ones during this time.
“I figured the only way we’re going to stop this is if we have some medical intervention," he quipped. “I said, ‘Listen, guys, you know Daddy has some surgery on his private parts, so just be really careful when you run up to me not to bump into anything.’”
Not only is James hoping to educate others on his journey, but he also is staying positive about what the future holds.
"James is a fighter and he plans to beat this," a source spilled to Life & Style. "It’s the fight of his life, so he’s happy to have the support of his family, friends and fans. Staying close to them is a huge part of what’s helping him cope with the diagnosis."