james van der beek underwent vasectomy before shocking cancer diagnosis

"Well, we love having kids, but we didn't really plan it out," Van Der Beek told People. "It just happened. We had one planned child."

"One! Out of six. One was 100% on purpose," he pointed out. "The one thing we really sucked at was not getting pregnant. But thank God, honestly, because it's such a struggle for people, and we really don't take it for granted. I joke, and I laugh, but like, yeah, we really just kind of got lucky that way."