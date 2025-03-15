James Van Der Beek Reflects on Coming 'Nose to Nose With Death' During the 'Hardest Year' of His Life Amid Stage 3 Cancer Battle: Watch

James explained that he has defined himself as a “loving, capable, strong, supportive husband, father, provider, steward of the land,” but cancer almost took that from him.

“And then this year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death,” he explained. “All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."