COUPLES Dax Shepard Insists His Marriage to Kristen Bell Would Be 'Enormously Successful' Even If They Split: 'We Loved Each Other to Death' Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Dax Shepard is simply happy to be Kristen Bell's husband. During the Monday, September 8, episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Shepard gushed over his wife of nearly 12 years while speaking to guest Alicia Silverstone about her 20-year marriage to ex-husband Chris Jarecki. During the conversation, Shepard declared he would only think positively about his and Bell's marriage if they somehow were to ever divorce.

Dax Shepard Calls Marriage to Kristen Bell a 'Success'

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters: Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

"I say this all the time, like, if Kristen and I ever split up, I would only describe this as still an enormously successful relationship," Shepard admitted to Silverstone and his co-host Monica Padman. "Like, we loved each other to death. We had these two beautiful children. We had this great time together," the Parenthood actor added, referencing his and Bell's daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10. Shepard — who tied the knot with the Nobody Wants This actress in 2013 after six years of dating — insisted it would be "dishonoring" of his marriage if he and Bell broke up and didn't recognize the great times they did share together.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Are 'Opposites'

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell both have admitted they are 'opposites.'

Fortunately, Shepard doesn't have to worry about his marriage ending any time soon, as he and Bell are still happily in love. The duo does have their differences, however, but that's what has made their relationship so strong. "We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites," he told People in 2019. "I was like, 'That’s the best personality I’ve ever seen on a woman. I need to be around it. I want to be around it when I’m 80, but how?'"

Alicia Silverstone Reflects on Divorce From Christopher Jarecki

Source: MEGA Alicia Silverstone was married to Christopher Jarecki from 2005-2018.

Silverstone related to Shepard's thoughts, as she feels the same way about her divorce from Jarecki. The Clueless actress started dating Jarecki in 1997 before saying "I do" in 2005. The pair welcomed their son, Bear, 14, in May 2011 before divorcing in 2018. While she split from the musician about seven years ago, Silverstone still doesn't like calling Jarecki her "ex-husband." "It sounds so horrible. The man that I was married to for 20 years," she acknowledged during her podcast appearance. "He lives across the street from me, by the way. He used to live down the street, but now he lives across the street. I will always love him."

Source: MEGA Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki co-parent their son, Bear, 14.