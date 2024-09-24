Kristen Bell Reveals She 'Argues About Everything' With Husband Dax Shepard: 'I Married My Polar Opposite'
Kristen Bell admitted that marrying someone who is unlike her means it won't always be rainbows and butterflies with husband Dax Shepard.
“I married my polar opposite,” the 44-year-old American actress told E! News in an interview published on Monday, September 23.
“We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything, but there is a foundational trust that we’ve built that keeps us together and is quite stimulated by one another’s opinions,” she added.
The Bad Moms star opened up about her marriage with Shepard, 49, saying she could connect with her role in her latest project Nobody Wants This, where she plays an agnostic woman who falls in love with a rabbi, portrayed by Adam Brody.
“I can definitely relate to being attracted to someone who is maybe on paper seemingly wrong for you,” she remarked.
Bell and Shepard, who married in 2013, share two children: Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.
Despite the Frozen actress' admission that she and her significant other clash a lot, she knows she made the right choice by ending up with the actor.
“Being with someone who you are unlike or you don’t have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” she shared.
Bell recently revealed that she and Shepard are pretty lax around their tots.
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 19, Bell shared that she and the podcaster allowed their kids to explore freely at an amusement park in Denmark for most of the day.
“The hotel opens up into the theme park, and so we just were kinda like, ‘Are we gonna [try] like free-range parenting and roll the die here?'” the Gossip Girl alum said. “We let them wake up, they woke up at like six every morning, they scanned their bracelets to go outside — didn’t see them for seven hours. Just running around Copenhagen.”
"It was heaven,” she gushed of being left alone. “We had coffee, we played spades, and then around three we’d be like, ‘Anybody see them?’ and then they’d run up and need a Band-Aid or whatever.”