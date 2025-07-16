Dax Shepard Posts Scandalous Photo of Wife Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination for 'Nobody Wants This'
Dax Shepard is honoring Kristen Bell’s latest Emmy nod in a hilarious way!
The Armchair Expert host, 50, took to Instagram to celebrate Bell’s 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her hilarious role as Joanne in Nobody Wants This.
Instead of going for a red-carpet throwback or a glammed-up promo pic, he dropped a naked photo of Bell doing yoga fully nude in their backyard, wearing nothing but a pair of bright blue knee-high socks as she was in mid–downward dog pose, basking in the sun.
“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard joked in the caption. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”
Naturally, the internet had thoughts.
“Hahahaha yesssss go girl! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!” one fan cheered in the comments section, while another said, “She's not naked people... she CLEARLY has socks on! 🙄 God forbid a girl have a hobby.”
“Kristen killin' it!!!” a third added.
While her husband celebrated in his signature chaotic style, Bell kept things a little more low-key.
She also posted a pic on Instagram, showing her and Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster reacting to the nomination news during a Zoom ADR session for Season 2.
Bell captioned the sweet post, “finding out I was nominated for an Emmy - finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!”
Shepard slid into the comments section to add his own quirky note, writing, “May you only listen to 'Strut' by Steven Seagal all day long. You’ve earned it!!!!”
- Dax Shepard Thought Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's Kiss in 'Nobody Wants This' Was 'Hot'
- Jackie Tohn Says the Response to 'Nobody Wants This' Has Been 'Bonkers': 'I Feel Really Grateful and Lucky'
- Adam Brody Thanks 'Darling' Wife Leighton Meester at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Weeks After Couple Lost Home in Tragic L.A. Wildfires
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Adam Brody, who plays Rabbi Noah Roklov, also landed a nod for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.
Back in April, Bell reflected on her character in an interview with Gold Derby.
"[Joanne] wants to talk about everything from every angle, and that's very interesting from a critical thinking perspective,” Bell explained. “I think those people are really cool. But for Joanne, I think it started to, later in life, bite her in the b--- because she's looking at so many different perspectives and questioning everything."
She continued, "She's using that as an excuse not to identify her own values and who she is. I don't think she had any sense of who she was at the beginning of the show."
Brody, for his part, hinted that there’s still a lot to unpack with the characters in Season 2.
“In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know. It's an open question,” he said about his character’s relationship with Bell’s character.
“What should he do? What should she do?” Brody asked. “What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb.”
Fans can catch more of Bell and Brody when Nobody Wants This returns for Season 2 in October.
The 77th Emmy Awards is set to air live on Sunday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.