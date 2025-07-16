or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dax shepard
OK LogoNEWS

Dax Shepard Posts Scandalous Photo of Wife Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination for 'Nobody Wants This'

dax shepard kristen bell scandalous photo
Source: MEGA;@daxshepard/Instagram

Dax Shepard celebrated Kristen Bell’s 2025 Emmy nomination by posting a nude yoga photo of her.

By:

July 16 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard is honoring Kristen Bell’s latest Emmy nod in a hilarious way!

Article continues below advertisement

The Armchair Expert host, 50, took to Instagram to celebrate Bell’s 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her hilarious role as Joanne in Nobody Wants This.

Instead of going for a red-carpet throwback or a glammed-up promo pic, he dropped a naked photo of Bell doing yoga fully nude in their backyard, wearing nothing but a pair of bright blue knee-high socks as she was in mid–downward dog pose, basking in the sun.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard posted a nude photo of Kristen Bell doing yoga.
Source: @daxshepard/Instagram

Dax Shepard posted a nude photo of Kristen Bell doing yoga.

Article continues below advertisement

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” Shepard joked in the caption. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

“Hahahaha yesssss go girl! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!” one fan cheered in the comments section, while another said, “She's not naked people... she CLEARLY has socks on! 🙄 God forbid a girl have a hobby.”

“Kristen killin' it!!!” a third added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard posted the pic to celebrate her Emmy nomination for 'Nobody Wants This.'
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard posted the pic to celebrate her Emmy nomination for 'Nobody Wants This.'

Article continues below advertisement

While her husband celebrated in his signature chaotic style, Bell kept things a little more low-key.

She also posted a pic on Instagram, showing her and Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster reacting to the nomination news during a Zoom ADR session for Season 2.

Bell captioned the sweet post, “finding out I was nominated for an Emmy - finding out @erinfoster was nominated for an Emmy!!!!”

Shepard slid into the comments section to add his own quirky note, writing, “May you only listen to 'Strut' by Steven Seagal all day long. You’ve earned it!!!!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristen Bell shared her sweet reaction on Instagram.
Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram

Kristen Bell shared her sweet reaction on Instagram.

MORE ON:
dax shepard

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Adam Brody, who plays Rabbi Noah Roklov, also landed a nod for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Back in April, Bell reflected on her character in an interview with Gold Derby.

"[Joanne] wants to talk about everything from every angle, and that's very interesting from a critical thinking perspective,” Bell explained. “I think those people are really cool. But for Joanne, I think it started to, later in life, bite her in the b--- because she's looking at so many different perspectives and questioning everything."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kristen Bell also shared a sweet reaction with Erin Foster.
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell also shared a sweet reaction with Erin Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "She's using that as an excuse not to identify her own values and who she is. I don't think she had any sense of who she was at the beginning of the show."

Article continues below advertisement

Brody, for his part, hinted that there’s still a lot to unpack with the characters in Season 2.

“In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know. It's an open question,” he said about his character’s relationship with Bell’s character.

Article continues below advertisement
The show returns for Season 2 in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

The show returns for Season 2 in October 2025.

“What should he do? What should she do?” Brody asked. “What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb.”

Fans can catch more of Bell and Brody when Nobody Wants This returns for Season 2 in October.

The 77th Emmy Awards is set to air live on Sunday, September 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.