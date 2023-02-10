Kristen Bell Reveals Her & Dax Shepard's Young Daughters Know About His Past Drug Abuse: 'Daddy Is An Addict'

"I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary," Bell admitted in a new interview about her and the Punk'd star's parenting style. "There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about."

"I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex," she explained. "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."