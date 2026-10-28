Dax Shepard Pursued Kate Hudson Despite Knowing She Was Married Years Before They Dated: 'I Just Thought She Was So Beautiful'

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Dax Shepard admitted he tried to ask out Kate Hudson, despite knowing she was married, well before their short-lived romance. The actor, 51, explained how his friendship with her brother, Oliver Hudson, led him to make a move on the October 28 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I was friends with Oliver. I adore Oliver,” the actor shared. “I was at his house one night playing poker and she came and played.”

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'I Gave Her 110 Percent'

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard met Kate Hudson while playing pool with her brother.

Despite being well aware that Kate was married to Chris Robinson at the time, Dax was ready and willing to lay it all out there on the field. “I gave her 110 percent of any charm I had,” he laughed. “I just thought she was so f------ beautiful and I loved Almost Famous.” His co-host, Monica Padman, ratted him out for being “obsessed” with the actress when he was growing up. “I was like, ‘I can’t believe she’s here,’” he agreed. “Everything I had in the reserve tank, she got.”

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Source: MEGA Dax Shepard met Kate Hudson right before settling down with Kristen Bell.

“I remember leaving and being like, ‘Well, that’s as good of a job as one can do,’” the Parenthood alum noted. “She was married. Who cares? But that was a great first showing.” Kate was married to Chris from 2000 to 2007, with their relationship ending right before Dax was beginning to settle down with his now-wife, Kristen Bell. “I just had a crush on her and then they separated,” Dax reminisced. “And then I got invited to dinner in Malibu and I went and she was there.”

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Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kate Hudson dated for several months.

Dax was able to achieve his ambitions of a fling with Kate before shacking up with Kristen, as he laid down his “magic” at the dinner party and it seemed to work wonders. “From that night on, we were just together every single day,” he revealed. The couple dated for three months before ultimately calling it quits, but Dax had Kate on his podcast years later, and the pair reminisced about their "fun" romance.

'It Was the Perfect Move'

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kate Hudson's relationship started as a prank.