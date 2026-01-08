NEWS Dax Shepard Called Out for Offering to Pay for His 11-Year-Old Daughter's Egg Freezing: 'That Conversation Could Have Waited' Source: mega; @kristenanniebell/instagram 'I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about that,' the podcast host told his youngest daughter. Allie Fasanella Jan. 8 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Dax Shepard is facing criticism after revealing he offered to pay for his younger daughter, Delta, 11, to freeze her eggs one day. Recalling why he made the proposition during Monday, January 5, episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, he explained, "Delty was saying how she can’t wait to have a baby." The Parenthood alum, 51, then shared how he told Delta if she doesn't want to be a mom right away, he'd be happy to foot the bill to have her eggs frozen when she turns 18.

'It Would Make the Most Sense'

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram Dax Shepard shares two daughters with wife Kristen Bell.

"I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about that,'" he recounted, adding, "acknowledging all luck and privilege, obviously, this isn’t an option for most people." The podcast host continued, "But I think given where it’s, the trajectory it would make the most sense. I think they’re going to be wrestling with the same thing every woman is. You’re gonna want to do your career..."

'She’s Thinking Mid-20s'

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram The actor's daughter told him she 'can't wait' to be a mom.

Shepard then noted that when he suggested she might want to have a baby between the ages of 35 and 45, she apparently thought the idea was "crazy" and "too old." "Again, she’s 11, so that probably seems like 80," he said, before revealing that "she’s thinking mid-20s." The Hit and Run star, who also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Lincoln, with wife Kristen Bell, added that he thinks Delta will be a great mom at some point. "For people who don’t know, our life is a traveling circus of Delty’s stuffies. The bulk of our luggage as a family is her stuffies," he told listeners.

'This Is Very Strange'

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram Some on social media found the offer weird.

Shepard's story about paying for Delta to freeze her eggs gave some on social media the ick, though. One person wrote on Instagram, "Maybe that conversation could’ve waited till she’s 18?" "Low-key Cher was spot on," another quipped, referring to the legendary singer telling the dad-of-two he "must have something" she can't "see" during the same episode. A third commented, "Ummm wtf...maybe in college if you’re semi hippie but 11? Nah," while a fourth added, "I’m a fan of his. But this is very strange. I would have been mortified if my dad said that to me."

'This Is Such a Precious Gift'

Source: @kristenanniebell/instagram Other social media users thought the proposition was 'sweet.'