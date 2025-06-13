Paige DeSorbo Raves She's 'Obsessed' With How 'Huge' Her B---- Got After Freezing Her Eggs: 'I'm Praying They Don't Go Away'

Paige DeSorbo shared an unexpected but "fun update" on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast.

The fashionista started off her reveal by noting, "I'm asking this because I want to know from the girls that have frozen their eggs."

"OK, so I froze my eggs — great," she shared of successfully undergoing the procedure several months after her split from Craig Conover.