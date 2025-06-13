Paige DeSorbo Raves She's 'Obsessed' With How 'Huge' Her B---- Got After Freezing Her Eggs: 'I'm Praying They Don't Go Away'
Paige DeSorbo shared an unexpected but "fun update" on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast.
The fashionista started off her reveal by noting, "I'm asking this because I want to know from the girls that have frozen their eggs."
"OK, so I froze my eggs — great," she shared of successfully undergoing the procedure several months after her split from Craig Conover.
Paige DeSorbo Says Her Chest Is Now 'Massive'
A week after the retrieval, she got her period, which signaled everything was going as planned.
"My b---- — huge, massive. Have not gone down whatsoever," she revealed of her chest. "I'm looking it up, like is this a side effect of freezing your eggs? And they're like, 'Not really, it usually goes down immediately after you stop giving yourself the shots because then your hormones are going down.'"
"I don't know if my b---- didn't get the memo? I've never had bigger b---- in my life, I'm so excited!" the Summer House alum raved. "I'm really praying they don't go away."
The brunette beauty, 32, thought the change was possibly due to her period but then realized she still had two weeks left until her cycle.
"I'm obsessed," DeSorbo declared of her enhanced assets.
The Reality Star Talks Hormones
The reality star explained this has "never happened before," even when she took other medications, such as prescriptions for acne.
Berner, 33, theorized that maybe her bestie was always deficient in estrogen, and now she's at a regular level.
"I truly think that when I hit puberty, something didn't go right and then I was f----- up from there on," DeSorbo quipped. "Because I never had a regular period even in high school, but everyone like, doesn't care."
"Do you feel different in other ways?" the comedian asked.
"Umm... I cried. I've been more emotional a little bit. But not overly emotional," the fashionista replied. "Appropriate for a circumstance."
Inside Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Split
As OK! reported, DeSorbo's split from Conover was revealed in December 2024, and though she had hoped to stay friends with the Southern Charm star, things quickly turned messy.
In January, Conover, 36, claimed, "This has all been very, very unexpected to say the least. But I guess I gotta start living again, whatever that looks like."
The Daphne clothing line founder denied his narrative, noting they had been having a rough time for months before she ended things.
When DeSorbo stepped out with a new guy that month, rumors began to swirl that she could have been unfaithful to her ex — something she vehemently denied. However, the Sewing Down South founder refused to clarify the gossip, which didn't sit well with her since they had been together for three years before breaking up.
Conover sparked dating rumors with Natalie Buffet in April, but they appeared to have since split, as earlier this month, she said she was single.
"If you’re new here, you should know that I never have and never will comment on any current or past relationship," Buffet wrote in a June 8 Instagram Story post. "I’m not dating anyone specific. And just really enjoying the season I’m in right now with my family and friends and traveling the world."