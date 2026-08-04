Dax Shepard Slammed by Critics for 'Diabolical' Questions About Scott Eastwood's Late Girlfriend's Tragic Death: 'What a Terrible Interviewer'

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Commenters slammed Dax Shepard after the podcast host asked "insensitive" questions about the death of Scott Eastwood's late girlfriend. Shepard, 51, interviewed the movie star, 40, on the Monday, August 3, episode of his popular "Armchair Expert" podcast and began to question the Fury actor on Jewel Brangman's 2014 accident. "Can I ask about your girlfriend?" the comedian questioned, without clarifying whether or not he was talking about a current partner. "Sure," Eastwood responded, prompting the dad-of-two to ask how long they had been together. "Well, are you talking about my girlfriend who passed away?" Eastwood replied, stumbling over his words. "We were together for three or four years."

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How Did Jewel Brangman Die?

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/youtube Dax Shepard asked Scott Eastwood about the death of his girlfriend.

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Brangman died in a car accident in 2014, which Shepard referred to as "one of the craziest ways [he] ever heard someone has died." "Her airbag went off, and it was defective?" the host asked. "Yeah," Eastwood responded as he shifted in his seat. "They had a recall on the airbag and what would have been a fender bender and probably most people would survive. She was essentially shot by the airbag."

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'What a Terrible Interviewer'

Source: Jewel Alexandra Brangman/Instagram Scott Eastwood described Jewel Brangman being 'shot by the airbag' in a car accident.

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Viewers immediately felt defensive of Eastwood and harshly criticized Shepard for diving into the sensitive line of questioning when it appeared that the Hollywood hunk was not prepared for it. "What a terrible interviewer," one wrote, with another adding, "The insensitivity of Dax is diabolical." "You gotta read the room that he’s uncomfortable about talking about it," a third chimed in. "The emotion he was trying to shove down was so visible," a fourth commented. "His eyes went from white to turning red, trying that hard to hold it back. Dax should have never brought this up." "Yea he thought he meant his current gf," a commenter further assessed. "I don't think he was agreeing to speak about that."

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Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/youtube Dax Shepard was criticized as a 'terrible interviewer' for his conversation with Scott Eastwood.

Eastwood revealed he couldn't even attend Brangman's funeral due to conflicts with his filming schedule. The Longest Ride star reflected on getting the call about her passing while on set. "When you're on a film set, you don't have time to grieve because the show must go on," he said. "So you can't fly home, you're stuck, you've got to work." Brangman and Eastwood dated for several years, but it's unclear if they were still together when she passed.

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/youtube Fans were sympathetic toward Scott Eastwood more than a decade after his girlfriend's death.