Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Divide Fans With Confession About Sleeping in Separate Hotel Rooms on Vacation: 'Not the Type of Love I Want'
July 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Kristen Bell gave fans yet another inside look into her marriage with Dax Shepard, to controversial responses.
The Frozen actress, 45, revealed that she and her husband do not share a hotel room while vacationing with their two daughters.
"When we travel, we each get two hotel rooms and each take a kid," she revealed on her Instagram story on July 14. The couple shares Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.
Bell uploaded snaps of a coffee waiting outside of her separate hotel room while the family-of-four was on vacation.
"He always gets up first," she explained. "And there is always a coffee outside the door of my room when I wake up. It's called true love."
The actress also uploaded snaps of her husband splashing around in a pristine lake with his two daughters, who were grinning and sporting life jackets.
"Daddy daughter swims," she captioned the images.
How Did Fans React?
Not all commenters on social media were totally on board with the couple's room configuration. Many were ready and willing to chime in with their thoughts.
"I mean, I’d assume at least two hotel rooms, but usually wouldn’t you split one room for kids and one for parents?" one person questioned.
"This is not the type of love I want, but each their own," another added.
"Lol next it's gonna be: 'Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's secret to a long and happy marriage: live separately and don't speak,'" a third chimed in.
"Idk, they act like that hate each other, but if it works for them, more power to them," a fourth commented.
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How Long Have Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Been Together?
Bell and Shepard began dating in 2007 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party. They got engaged in 2010 and married three years later.
In 2017, Bell confessed to Us Weekly that her marriage to Shepard "takes a lot of work."
"It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person," she said.
The couple frequently finds themselves embroiled in controversy as the internet picks apart how they raise their children and their relationship.
The couple recently made headlines after Bell made a joke in an anniversary Instagram post that did not sit well with fans.
"Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after [an] episode of Dateline, once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,'" read the October 2025, post.
Shepard spoke out about the backlash in April, dismissing concern from fans that the couple made light of domestic violence.
"All these people that are convinced I'm beating Kristen, none of them are married people," he said on his "Armchair Expert" podcast.
"If you tell me how domestic violence works, I can tell you those guys who beat my mom's a-- never went online to find out if it was acceptable from someone," he added. "That's not actually how it works."