Dean Cain Defends Immigration Agents After Minneapolis Shooting of Alex Pretti

Dean Cain, known for his role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, publicly defended federal immigration agents involved in the tragic death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 24, has sparked widespread controversy and debate.

Source: MEGA Dean Cain spoke out following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

In an interview with TMZ, Cain expressed his support for ICE and Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for the actions leading to Pretti's death. “I don't know all of the events leading up to this moment,” he stated, acknowledging the complexities of the situation. However, he firmly believes that law enforcement, particularly ICE and Border Patrol, faces unjustified criticism. “They're getting tremendous abuse,” he claimed, suggesting a coordinated opposition against these agencies.

New “angle” video shows moments before federal agents’ shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, near Glam Doll Donuts.



Minneapolis police say he was a gun owner with a valid permit to carry; DHS has said he was armed with a gun and two magazines. #ICE pic.twitter.com/xpy030nt9B — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) January 24, 2026 Source: @geotechwar/X

Pretti's death comes as the second shooting of an American citizen by immigration agents since the Trump administration initiated a crackdown in December 2025. Eyewitness footage depicts a chaotic scene, with Pretti approaching agents who were confronting a woman. Agents responded with pepper spray and physical force, ultimately leading to gunfire that left Pretti dead in the snow.

Source: MEGA The Trump administration drew criticism following fatal shooting incidents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference shortly after, alleging that Pretti was committing “domestic terrorism” due to his possession of a semi-automatic handgun. While Minnesota law allows individuals to carry firearms with a permit, Noem's statements have been met with skepticism, as video evidence does not show Pretti brandishing the weapon.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem labeled the incident as 'domestic terrorism.'

During the interview, Cain speculated on the reasons for the agents’ response. He suggested that if Pretti obstructed law enforcement, that could warrant their use of force. “If someone is committing a felony... maybe they were just trying to take him down,” he explained. He cautioned against engaging with law enforcement while armed, stating, “It’s a bad idea.”

Source: MEGA The incident sparked debate over immigration enforcement.