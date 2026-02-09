Dean Cain Defends Immigration Agents After Minneapolis Shooting of Alex Pretti
Feb. 9 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Dean Cain, known for his role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, publicly defended federal immigration agents involved in the tragic death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 24, has sparked widespread controversy and debate.
In an interview with TMZ, Cain expressed his support for ICE and Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for the actions leading to Pretti's death. “I don't know all of the events leading up to this moment,” he stated, acknowledging the complexities of the situation.
However, he firmly believes that law enforcement, particularly ICE and Border Patrol, faces unjustified criticism. “They're getting tremendous abuse,” he claimed, suggesting a coordinated opposition against these agencies.
Pretti's death comes as the second shooting of an American citizen by immigration agents since the Trump administration initiated a crackdown in December 2025. Eyewitness footage depicts a chaotic scene, with Pretti approaching agents who were confronting a woman. Agents responded with pepper spray and physical force, ultimately leading to gunfire that left Pretti dead in the snow.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference shortly after, alleging that Pretti was committing “domestic terrorism” due to his possession of a semi-automatic handgun. While Minnesota law allows individuals to carry firearms with a permit, Noem's statements have been met with skepticism, as video evidence does not show Pretti brandishing the weapon.
During the interview, Cain speculated on the reasons for the agents’ response. He suggested that if Pretti obstructed law enforcement, that could warrant their use of force. “If someone is committing a felony... maybe they were just trying to take him down,” he explained. He cautioned against engaging with law enforcement while armed, stating, “It’s a bad idea.”
Cain did not shy away from blaming political leaders for the incident. He accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey of inciting conflict. “They’re telling citizens to fight them in the streets,” he claimed. When pressed for evidence, he mentioned having seen video clips supporting his assertion.
Following the shooting, Pretti's family released a statement describing their son as “a kindhearted soul” dedicated to making a difference. They condemned the administration's narrative surrounding his death as “sickening lies.”