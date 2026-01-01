Dean McDermott Says He and Tori Spelling Have a 'Fantastic Relationship' After Their Divorce: 'We're a United Front'

Article continues below advertisement

Dean McDermott is sharing heartfelt insights about his enduring feelings for Tori Spelling following their recent divorce. The actor, 58, spoke to Us Weekly at Cure Addiction Now's second annual fundraising event in Los Angeles on Monday, November 10.

Source: MEGA Dean McDermott opened up about his lasting love for Tori Spelling after their divorce.

“We’re great coparents,” McDermott said, showcasing the strong bond he maintains with his ex-wife. “Our relationship is fantastic,” he added. “We’re a united front. It’s all about the kids.”

McDermott and Spelling, 52, share five children: Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8. He also has an older son, Jack, 27, from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace. The actor emphasized that their family traditions would continue despite their separation. “Every year we go and get our pictures with Santa. I think we’ve missed one year as a family, so we always do that. I don’t see that stopping anytime soon now that Tori and I aren’t together,” McDermott mentioned.

Source: MEGA The actor said they remain great coparents and maintain a strong family bond.

“At the end of the day, we’re a family, right? And whether we’re together or not, I love Tori. I’ll love her for the rest of my life,” he continued. “And she’s gonna love me for the rest of her life.”

Despite their romantic relationship ending, McDermott said the future looks bright. “It just didn’t work out as a couple. But you know, we’re parents. We coparent together beautifully, and we love each other. So, you know, that’s a great formula for moving forward and solidifying and growing our family," he said.

Source: MEGA Dean McDermott shared that he’ll always love Tori Spelling.

Discussing his recovery from addiction, McDermott reflected on how his new perspective has strengthened his relationship with their children. “They all know, and they’re super supportive. ... By talking to them and being an open book about my addiction, it’s helping us mend our relationship,” he shared. He further emphasized, “I’m blessed that I have six beautiful children. They’re healthy, amazing, and I get to repair those relationships, and it’s going fantastic.”

McDermott articulated the newfound clarity he has found in sobriety, acknowledging the importance of trusting the process. “I love to control things as an addict because it makes me feel safe, and I can’t. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned in recovery, is that I can’t control everything," he shared.

Source: MEGA Dean McDermott reflected on how sobriety has helped him rebuild his relationship with their children.