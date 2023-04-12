Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Have 'A Magical Night At The Opera' After TV Icon's Health Scare — Photos!
Al Roker is back to doing what he does best after his health scare: enjoying all New York City has to offer!
On Monday, April 10, the TV icon and his wife, Deborah Roberts, dressed to the nines to attend the opening night of an opera show, and by the looks of it, it was an occasion to remember.
"What a magical night at the opera. The new @terence_blanchard production, Champion, tells the little known story of boxing champion Emile Griffith who guarded a secret and broken heart much of his life. Powerful!" Roberts, 62, wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the event. "Bravo to the @metopera for showcasing groundbreaking operas and voices."
Roker, 68, looked snazzy in a navy blue and emerald green checkered blazer, green tie, white shirt and black slacks, while his other half stunned in floral strapless midi dress and magenta heels.
Aside from the duo snapping selfies together, they also took a shot with fellow attendees Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.
The fun outing comes three months after Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots and subsequent surgery. The star took a two-month hiatus from Today to recuperate, making his return on January 6.
"My heart is just bursting. I’m so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody," the dad-of-three declared upon his first show back. "Right now, I’m running on adrenaline. I’m just thrilled to be here."
Roberts joined him on the episode, where she called her husband a "living, breathing miracle. He really is. I’m not overstating it, I don’t think. Al was a very, very, very sick man and I don’t think most people know that."
"I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood," he shared of what happened while in the hospital. "They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder. I went in for one operation and I got four for free!"