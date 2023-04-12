OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Al Roker
OK LogoNEWS

Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Have 'A Magical Night At The Opera' After TV Icon's Health Scare — Photos!

al roker wife opera show after hospitalization photos
Source: @debrobertsabc/instagram
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Al Roker is back to doing what he does best after his health scare: enjoying all New York City has to offer!

On Monday, April 10, the TV icon and his wife, Deborah Roberts, dressed to the nines to attend the opening night of an opera show, and by the looks of it, it was an occasion to remember.

Article continues below advertisement
al roker
Source: @debrobertsabc/instagram

"What a magical night at the opera. The new @terence_blanchard production, Champion, tells the little known story of boxing champion Emile Griffith who guarded a secret and broken heart much of his life. Powerful!" Roberts, 62, wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the event. "Bravo to the @metopera for showcasing groundbreaking operas and voices."

Roker, 68, looked snazzy in a navy blue and emerald green checkered blazer, green tie, white shirt and black slacks, while his other half stunned in floral strapless midi dress and magenta heels.

Article continues below advertisement
al roker
Source: @debrobertsabc/instagram

Aside from the duo snapping selfies together, they also took a shot with fellow attendees Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.

The fun outing comes three months after Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots and subsequent surgery. The star took a two-month hiatus from Today to recuperate, making his return on January 6.

MORE ON:
Al Roker
Article continues below advertisement
al roke
Source: @debrobertsabc/instagram

"My heart is just bursting. I’m so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody," the dad-of-three declared upon his first show back. "Right now, I’m running on adrenaline. I’m just thrilled to be here."

Roberts joined him on the episode, where she called her husband a "living, breathing miracle. He really is. I’m not overstating it, I don’t think. Al was a very, very, very sick man and I don’t think most people know that."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood," he shared of what happened while in the hospital. "They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder. I went in for one operation and I got four for free!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.