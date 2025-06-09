Deborra-Lee Furness Isn't 'Buying' Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's New Romance: 'She Thinks It's a Total Fantasy'

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are seemingly building a life together in New York just five months after they made their relationship public.

However, Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, isn't convinced their whirlwind romance will stand the test of time

“Deb isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy, and she’s not buying it for a second,” the insider told a news outlet.