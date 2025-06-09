Deborra-Lee Furness Isn't 'Buying' Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's New Romance: 'She Thinks It's a Total Fantasy'
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are seemingly building a life together in New York just five months after they made their relationship public.
However, Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, isn't convinced their whirlwind romance will stand the test of time
“Deb isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house. She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy, and she’s not buying it for a second,” the insider told a news outlet.
The insider added: “She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last, and she’s putting her money on under a year.”
At 69, Furness views her ex’s relationship with the Bunheads actress, 50, as "rushed and emotionally messy."
"From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton," the insider continued. "She thinks he's acting like a teenager, and she's rolling her eyes hard at the 'happily ever after' act he's putting on with Sutton."
Jackman, 56, and Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in September 2023.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former couple said in a joint statement to People.
The statement added: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."
After splitting from ex-husband Ted Griffin in October 2024, Foster and Jackman went public with their romance in January 2024 following months of relationship rumors. The couple has since been seen on several public outings, sharing affectionate moments for all to see. On May 16, Jackman was spotted hauling boxes to his apartment in New York City, sparking gossip that the couple has moved in together.
The source for In Touch concluded that Furness is "swearing she isn't bitter, but she does admit it hurts like h--- to see him move on so easily after all their years together. She's keeping her distance and trying her best to ignore all this, but of course, she is watching from afar. And if she's right and things fall apart, she'll be the first to say, 'I told you so.'"
Almost two years post-separation, Furness filed for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine star on May 23, with In Touch confirming the filings through online records. The Shame actress submitted several filings in New York, and records indicate she and Jackman have settled the terms of their split, although a judge has yet to finalize the agreement as of May 23.
"A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment," a source told Daily Mail. "There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure."
Furness spoke out about her split from Jackman in a statement to Daily Mail on May 27.
"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said, describing the breakup as "a profound wound that cuts deep."
"However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she continued. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."