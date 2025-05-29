Hugh Jackman Was 'Extremely Disappointed' by Ex Deborra-Lee Furness' 'Betrayal' Statement: Source
Was Hugh Jackman blindsided by Deborra-Lee Furness’ latest comments?
According to a source, the X-Men star didn’t see it coming when his ex-wife released a statement about their marriage breakup — two years after they announced their split.
Apparently, Jackman was “extremely disappointed” after Furness described the separation as a “traumatic journey of betrayal” following her recent divorce filing.
Insiders claimed there was an “unwritten understanding” between them that she wouldn’t “trash him to the press."
While Jackman was upset, the source said, “He knows that he cannot change anything.”
On Tuesday, May 27, Furness addressed the end of their nearly three-decade relationship — four days after she filed for divorce.
Jackman and Furness tied the knot back in 1996.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” the 69-year-old shared in a statement.
Even though she called the split “a profound wound that cuts deep,” she remains optimistic about the future.
“However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she said. “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”
She continued, “I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”
Furness also stressed the power of reclaiming one’s independence.
“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she said.
She wrapped up with some spiritual reflection.
“That none of this is personal,” she noted. “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful.”
As OK! reported, Furness’ attorney, Elena Karabatos, recently submitted paperwork related to the couple’s settlement, healthcare and child support.
The exes share two adopted children — son Oscar and daughter Ava.
At the time of their separation announcement in September 2023, the couple released a joint statement.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they explained.
“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” the statement continued.
Since then, Jackman has reportedly moved on with someone new — his Music Man Broadway costar Sutton Foster.
The two were spotted holding hands earlier this year before heading to dinner, fueling romance rumors that had been circling for months.
Most recently, Jackman was seen carrying large boxes into his New York City penthouse, sparking even more speculation that things may be getting serious between them.
