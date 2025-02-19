Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are 'Madly in Love' and 'Relieved' to Be Out of Hiding Following Cheating Rumors
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are in it for the long haul!
According to an insider, the pair of Broadway stars are “madly in love” after going public with their romance in January 2025.
“They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together,” the source spilled, noting the duo — who allegedly had an affair while working on The Music Man together in 2022 — are “relieved and happy” to be out of hiding.
News of Jackman and Foster’s romance came in October 2024, however, it was rumored the two had been together long before that.
Speculation that the Les Misérables actor, 56, was cheating on ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, began to circulate as they did not split until September 2023. Chatter also started about Foster’s alleged infidelity, as she did not file for divorce from Ted Griffin until 2024.
The celebs began to show the world their love last month when they were seen kissing outside of a restaurant in California. The two have since traveled to NYC together, where Foster watched Jackman at the opening of his Broadway show From New York, With Love, on January 24.
“It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger,” the insider said. “They’ve known each other for so long that it’s easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship.”
The source shared Jackman and Foster, 49, are not in a hurry to move in together but are definitely focused on becoming more serious.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“They’re not rushing into marriage but are committed to taking the next steps together,” the confidante dished.
After reports of the Deadpool & Wolverine star and the Psych alum’s romance came out, it was reported their love was the “reason” he and Furness “got divorced.”
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people,” another source claimed. “Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”
As OK! previously reported, while debuting their relationship, Jackman and Foster were not shy as they were seen making out on January 12, just days after stepping out for dinner together for the first time.
In the footage, the stars smooch and hugged in the parking lot. They then cuddled up together in their car while waiting at the San Fernando In-N-Out drive-thru.
Jackman wore a black shirt, gray pants and sneakers, while Foster wore a green button-down, brown sweats and carried a pineapple tote bag.
Us Weekly reported on the source's claims about Jackman and Foster's romance since going public in January.