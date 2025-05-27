or
Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Officially Files for Divorce — 2 Years After Split

Photo of Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce — two years after their split.

May 27 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from the actor — two years after their split.

According to a news outlet, Furness' lawyer, Elena Karabatos, submitted filings related to the pair's settlement, health care coverage and medical child support.

The former flames got married in 1996 and share two adopted children: son Oscar and daughter Ava.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said at the time about why they were parting ways.

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded.

Going Their Separate Ways

Source: MEGA

The pair split in 2023.

At the time, a source revealed the split was "very hard" for them to deal with.

"It was not a snap decision — they took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together," the insider told a news outlet. "They are going on separate journeys, but they will always be a family. They’ll always be co-parents and best friends."

Hugh Jackman's New Love

Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is now dating Sutton Foster.

Meanwhile, Jackman has moved on with his former costar Sutton Foster.

The pair might even be taking the next step in their relationship, as The Greatest Showman star was seen carrying large boxes into his New York City penthouse apartment recently.

The lovebirds fueled romance rumors for months before officially stepping out holding hands ahead of a dinner date at the beginning of the year.

Hugh Jackman

Did Someone Cheat?

Source: MEGA

According to the insider, neither of them cheated when they were both married to other people.

The pair worked together on the Broadway show The Music Man in 2022.

At the time, Jackman was still married to Furness while Foster was married to Ted Griffin.

For her part, the Younger star didn't file for divorce from Griffin until October 2024.

Source: MEGA

Sutton Foster shares one daughter with ex Ted Griffin.

According to an insider, neither of them stepped out on their marriage.

"They’re each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married," an insider claimed. "But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly."

