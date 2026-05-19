'Demented' Donald Trump Slammed After Making 'Delusional' Comments About a Conversation 'That Never Happened'

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Critics and political commentators are blasting President Donald Trump for claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping complimented the U.S. military during his recent diplomatic trip to China. Following his high-stakes summit in Beijing, Trump stated that Xi was "very complimentary" and "amazed" by the strength of the U.S. armed forces, but the Chinese president never appeared to say that. While touting his prescription drug market, the 79-year-old POTUS claimed that Xi explicitly praised U.S. military capabilities. Critics and international relations experts have called this a fabrication, pointing out that China frequently avoids effusive praise of American military dominance.

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The demented President making up delusional comments from a convo that did not ever happen. Totally normal. https://t.co/PFWj7iFcZ6 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 18, 2026 Source: @AntiToxicPeople/X

“President Xi was very, very complimentary of our military. He was amazed, actually, at our military,” Trump said. Trump used these supposed remarks to bolster his domestic narrative regarding his foreign policy wins, baselessly claiming his recent moves in the Middle East and Strait of Hormuz intimidated adversaries into submission. Following the summit, Chinese state media and official readouts focused heavily on Beijing's firm stance against the U.S. on issues like Taiwan and the war in Iran, suggesting that Trump exaggerated the level of personal deference he received from the Chinese leader.

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Source: MEGA 'The demented President making up delusional comments from a convo that did not ever happen,' one person groaned.

Following his comments on Tuesday, social media blasted the president, including popular anti-Trump account Spiro’s Ghost, which noted, “The demented President making up delusional comments from a convo that did not ever happen. Totally normal.” “It's called ‘confabulation.’ He knows something happened when he was in China, but can't remember what, so he just made s--- up. Have another gummie Donnie!” quipped another. “Of all the conversations that didn't happen during his excruciatingly embarrassing China trip that convo didn't most of all,” noted another. “Xi had the dumba-s looking like a clown all throughout the visit. Giving the fool those rose seeds, knowing the wretch tore up Jackie's rose garden was tops.”

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Source: MEGA 'Every single word that comes out of Trump's toxic mouth is delusional,' someone else snubbed.

Others noted that if Xi actually said the comment, this wouldn’t have been the first and only time we heard about it. “Right?! If this had actually happened, he would have blathered about it as soon as he was out of the room, with a goofy a-s grin on,” said one. “Every single word that comes out of Trump's toxic mouth is delusional. I wonder whether he is giving utterance to fantasies that he has come to believe actually occurred,” mused another.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently traveled to China for a high-stakes summit.