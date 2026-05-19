'Demented' Donald Trump Slammed After Making 'Delusional' Comments About a Conversation 'That Never Happened'
May 19 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Critics and political commentators are blasting President Donald Trump for claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping complimented the U.S. military during his recent diplomatic trip to China.
Following his high-stakes summit in Beijing, Trump stated that Xi was "very complimentary" and "amazed" by the strength of the U.S. armed forces, but the Chinese president never appeared to say that.
While touting his prescription drug market, the 79-year-old POTUS claimed that Xi explicitly praised U.S. military capabilities. Critics and international relations experts have called this a fabrication, pointing out that China frequently avoids effusive praise of American military dominance.
“President Xi was very, very complimentary of our military. He was amazed, actually, at our military,” Trump said.
Trump used these supposed remarks to bolster his domestic narrative regarding his foreign policy wins, baselessly claiming his recent moves in the Middle East and Strait of Hormuz intimidated adversaries into submission.
Following the summit, Chinese state media and official readouts focused heavily on Beijing's firm stance against the U.S. on issues like Taiwan and the war in Iran, suggesting that Trump exaggerated the level of personal deference he received from the Chinese leader.
Following his comments on Tuesday, social media blasted the president, including popular anti-Trump account Spiro’s Ghost, which noted, “The demented President making up delusional comments from a convo that did not ever happen. Totally normal.”
“It's called ‘confabulation.’ He knows something happened when he was in China, but can't remember what, so he just made s--- up. Have another gummie Donnie!” quipped another.
“Of all the conversations that didn't happen during his excruciatingly embarrassing China trip that convo didn't most of all,” noted another. “Xi had the dumba-s looking like a clown all throughout the visit. Giving the fool those rose seeds, knowing the wretch tore up Jackie's rose garden was tops.”
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Others noted that if Xi actually said the comment, this wouldn’t have been the first and only time we heard about it.
“Right?! If this had actually happened, he would have blathered about it as soon as he was out of the room, with a goofy a-s grin on,” said one.
“Every single word that comes out of Trump's toxic mouth is delusional. I wonder whether he is giving utterance to fantasies that he has come to believe actually occurred,” mused another.
While supporters view the POTUS’ flowery rhetoric as masterful branding or strategic confidence, detractors point to a growing pattern of factual inconsistencies and erratic behaviors as evidence of cognitive decline or profound self-delusion.
Geopolitical analysts say Trump’s visit to Beijing was a diplomatic failure due to a complete lack of substantive breakthroughs on trade, Taiwan, and the ongoing war in Iran.
While Trump effusively praised Xi and insisted they made "fantastic trade deals," both sides ultimately walked away empty-handed, leaving the relationship in a tense stalemate.