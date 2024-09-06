Demi Lovato Claims 'Popular Girls' Signed a 'Petition' Telling Her to 'Kill Herself' When She Was a Child Star

The singer, now 32, got candid about struggling while being thrown into the spotlight at an early age. Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner, Kenan Thompson, Drew Barrymore and JoJo Siwa also meet with Lovato, who made her directorial debut alongside Nicola Marsh for the flick.

“When we first got on the phone you were like, ‘I was on your show,’” the “Heart Attack” songstress told the That's So Raven lead. “I don’t even remember something that I was on.”