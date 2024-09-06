Demi Lovato Claims 'Popular Girls' Signed a 'Petition' Telling Her to 'Kill Herself' When She Was a Child Star
Demi Lovato is opening up more about her past.
In Hulu's new documentary Child Star, which releases on September 17, the Disney Channel alum said she dealt with bullies while growing up.
“The popular girls signed a suicide petition saying that I should kill myself,” she claimed in the teaser, which was released on Thursday, September 5.
The singer, now 32, got candid about struggling while being thrown into the spotlight at an early age. Raven-Symoné, Christina Ricci, Alyson Stoner, Kenan Thompson, Drew Barrymore and JoJo Siwa also meet with Lovato, who made her directorial debut alongside Nicola Marsh for the flick.
“When we first got on the phone you were like, ‘I was on your show,’” the “Heart Attack” songstress told the That's So Raven lead. “I don’t even remember something that I was on.”
Lovato later spoke about how she fortunately is in a good place — but it doesn't mean she didn't go through some tough times.
“I wouldn’t end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up to this point,” she said. “But it came at a price.”
In 2013, Lovato previously told Cosmopolitan she didn't want to be alive at one point.
“Even before Barney, I was suicidal. I was 7. With Barney, I guess subliminally, I did have a relationship with this figure that was saving my life in a way,” she said at the time.
“I’ve talked about being bullied and the years of being a teenager, but I went through things when I was younger that I’ve never talked about that probably caused me to turn out the way I ended up turning out," she added.
Lovato, who is engaged to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, was recently asked if she'll be supportive of her child being a performer if that's something they choose.
"I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
She added: "Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.'"