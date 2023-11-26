What Is Demi Lovato's Net Worth? How the Disney Alum Made Her Millions
Demi Lovato turned her Disney stardom into a big paycheck!
The Camp Rock alum has a whopping net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Since her start on Disney Channel, Lovato has been able to bring in millions through her acting and solo recording artist career.
The singer's success began on the children’s TV channel when she landed a role on As the Bell Rings from 2007 to 2008. From there, she made her big break in Camp Rock and starred in the series Sonny with a Chance in 2007. She also landed a role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program alongside fellow Disney star Selena Gomez in 2009, and she ended her career with the popular station after reprising her role as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010.
As for her music career, Lovato signed a deal with Hollywood Records in 2008 after her song “This Is Me” from Camp Rock reached number nine on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. She then raked in a lot of money after releasing her first studio album, Don't Forget, in 2008 and her second, Here We Go Again, in 2009, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.
Lovato debuted many other albums over the years including, Unbroken in 2011, Demi in 2013, Confident in 2015, and Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. Additionally, in 2015, Lovato, Nick Jonas and their shared manager, Phil McIntyre, founded their record label Safehouse Records, which released Lovato’s album Confident. However, since May 2019, the brunette beauty has been signed to manager Scooter Braun.
In 2018, Lovato took a hiatus from music after she overdosed. She made her comeback by releasing her single "Anyone" in January 2020, which she performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
Since her successful music career started, Lovato has embarked on five headlining tours, which grossed tens of millions of dollars. The 2017 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour was her most successful, which grossed a little over $21.4 million.
The 31-year-old also judged two seasons of the U.S. version of The X Factor alongside fellow judges Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid. Her salary for the show was rumored to have been around $2 million per season.
As for her real estate portfolio, in 2010, Lovato dropped $2.25 million on a family compound in Sherman Oaks, Calif. About a decade later, Lovato sold her Hollywood Hills home, where she was found following her overdose, for $8.25 million.
That same year, Lovato paid $7 million for a new mansion in Studio City, Calif.