What Is Demi Lovato's Net Worth? How the Disney Alum Made Her Millions

Since her start on Disney Channel, Lovato has been able to bring in millions through her acting and solo recording artist career.

The singer's success began on the children’s TV channel when she landed a role on As the Bell Rings from 2007 to 2008. From there, she made her big break in Camp Rock and starred in the series Sonny with a Chance in 2007. She also landed a role in the Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program alongside fellow Disney star Selena Gomez in 2009, and she ended her career with the popular station after reprising her role as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010.