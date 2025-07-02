Slim Demi Lovato Bares Her Cleavage in Sports Bra as She Films 'Cool for the Summer' Tribute: Watch
Demi Lovato gave a sultry ode to one of her most popular songs.
The singer, 32, stripped down to a tiny, cleavage-baring sports bra while lip-syncing to "Cool for the Summer" in honor of its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, July 1.
Lovato flaunted her lean physique in a black crop top and gray sweatpants while leaning toward the camera to mouth the famous lyrics: "I can keep a secret, can you?/ Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind/ Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite." She opted for a sped-up version of the song, which is viral on TikTok with over 1.6 million posts.
"A decade since cool for the summer, and I'm just getting started," she wrote with a kiss emoji.
Fans speculated that Lovato may have hinted at new music in her caption.
"DEMI DON'T TEASE," one fan expressed, while another asked, "what does this mean demetria?? NEW MUSIC COMING THIS MONTH??"
"Cool for the Summer" was initially released on July 1, 2015, as a part of her fifth studio album, Confident.
Demi Lovato's Wedding
While Lovato has not yet confirmed new music, she is soaking in her life as a newly married woman. The pop star wed drummer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a lavish ceremony at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, May 25.
"I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," Lovato told an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together."
The couple was married by their friend Dave Osokow in a "personal" ceremony that was "full of love."
"It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us," Lovato gushed. "Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."
Demi Lovato's Honeymoon
The newlyweds celebrated their honeymoon with a tropical vacation in Bora Bora. Lovato published an Instagram carousel filled with several bikini snapshots from the trip, whether in the water or on a boat. Lutes packed on the PDA with his woman, smooching her at a candlelit meal on the beach and during an afternoon swim.
"Honeymoon dump 🌺," the musician captioned her Monday, June 16, post.
"I love u so much 🖤," Lutes commented. "Wifey 😘."