Slim Demi Lovato Bares Her Cleavage in Sports Bra as She Films 'Cool for the Summer' Tribute: Watch

Demi Lovato spilled out of her top while paying homage to one decade of 'Cool for the Summer.'

The singer, 32, stripped down to a tiny, cleavage-baring sports bra while lip-syncing to "Cool for the Summer" in honor of its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, July 1.

Lovato flaunted her lean physique in a black crop top and gray sweatpants while leaning toward the camera to mouth the famous lyrics: "I can keep a secret, can you?/ Got my mind on your body and your body on my mind/ Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite." She opted for a sped-up version of the song, which is viral on TikTok with over 1.6 million posts.

"A decade since cool for the summer, and I'm just getting started," she wrote with a kiss emoji.