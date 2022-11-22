Demi Lovato Looks Happy & Healthy At 'Walking Dead' Finale Event After Worrying Fans Over Slim Appearance — See Photo
Demi Lovato looked happy and healthy when she attended The Walking Dead finale event in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 21.
The starlet, 30, took to Instagram to share some snaps from her fun night. In one of the photos, the singer looked gorgeous in a black leather outfit as she posed next to a zombie from the AMC series.
As OK! previously reported, the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress showed off her toned tummy via her Instagram Story in mid-November. Despite looking amazing, Lovato sparked concern as she appeared gaunt.
"Guys am I the only one that IS concerned about this photo of Demi? @ddlovato are you okay?" one person wrote, while another said, "This looks so edited, in fact, bad editing." A third person added, "She’s skinny but edited idk why but that arm is fat."
However, other fans came to her defense. "Demi’s been working out and working with a trainer and a whole team. D wears oversized clothes though because the media does nothing but body shame and Demi feels comfortable in oversized stuff," one fan shared.
The Camp Rock alum has been open about her battle with bulimia. In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, she spoke about what she was going through.
"When I was in a relationship with Wilmer [Valderrama] I went three years without purging and when we broke up that’s one of the first things I did," Lovato shared. "The less I have to think about food, the easier it is to go about having a normal life and I don’t want to let anybody down so when I do have moments when I slip up, I feel very ashamed."
"And when I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and I end up bingeing," the New Mexico native said. "I had started working at that time and was under a lot of stress so I would bake cookies for my family and I would eat all of them and nobody would have any to eat ... That was my first memory of food being that medicine for me."
These days, Lovato seems to be doing better than ever. “You can’t have light without dark,” she said. “The dichotomy was really important to me, and I had to take my anger out of the shadows in order to heal. I am owning my dark side, and it doesn’t have to take me down.”