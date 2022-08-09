Inside Demi Lovato's 'Happy' & 'Healthy' Romance With New Mystery Man

This will mark the Camp Rock actress' first relationship since her September 2020 engagement to Max Ehrich, whom she began dating in March of that year. Despite a whirlwind romance, the pair ended their partnership a mere month after getting engaged.

Though Lovato appears to now be in a solid relationship, the Grammy Award nominee recently threw shade at her former romance with Wilmer Valderrama, who is twelve years her senior, in her new song “29." The exes, who spent six years together, began dating when the actor was 29 and she was 17.