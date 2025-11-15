or
Demi Lovato Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation: Fans Weigh in on Her Stunning Transformation

split photo of Demi Lovato
Source: MEGA; @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato’s new look sparked plastic surgery rumors, prompting fans and experts to weigh in.

Nov. 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato has fans buzzing, but it's not solely about her new album It’s Not That Deep, which dropped on October 24. The singer's striking looks have led to a whirlwind of speculation regarding potential cosmetic procedures.

TikTok has become a hotspot for discussions, with many viewers analyzing Lovato's appearance. In a revealing video, plastic surgeon Dr. Spiegel shared his insights.

image of A plastic surgeon suggested she may have had cosmetic enhancements.
Source: @demilovato/Instagram

A plastic surgeon suggested she may have had cosmetic enhancements.

“The first thing you’re going to notice is her brow position. It appears a little higher, a little more elevated, and that could be from things like Botox or an endoscopic brow lift. The next thing is the cheekbones. The cheekbones certainly look enhanced and it’s either from weight loss, volume loss in this area or enhancement augmentation in this area," the medical expert said.

“Down lower, the soft part of the cheek makes her jawline and cheekbones appear extra sculpted,” he continued. “Someone looking to achieve that look surgically should be googling buccal fat removal. Lastly, the jawline looks super enhanced. This could be from dermal fillers or just weight loss basically.”

Source: @drspiegel/TikTok
On Reddit, fans are abuzz about the singer's noticeably different look, with some hinting at buccal fat removal as a possible reason. Others speculated that Lovato might be among the celebrities rumored to be using Ozempic for weight loss.

“She looks great, but d---, has she ever been hitting the Ozempic heavy! She carried her weight well and looked very healthy,” one user remarked in a thread that went viral.

image of Demi Lovato’s new look has fans talking after the release of her latest album.
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato’s new look has fans talking after the release of her latest album.

Despite the speculation, the vast majority of comments have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans embracing Lovato's transformation.

“She looks beautiful and happy — I don’t care how she got there. I forever want good things for her,” another fan expressed.

“Go Demi! I will always stan for her after reading the story of how she remembers feeling fat in her diaper. Hugs and love forever to her,” a third fan added.

While the 33-year-old has not directly addressed the rumors surrounding her appearance, she was recently announced as a 2024 spokesperson for the anti-wrinkle injection, Xeomin.

image of Fans online speculated about what the singer had done.
Source: MEGA

Fans online speculated about what the singer had done.

In an interview with People, Lovato explained her decision, stating, “I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best. I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself. There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both.”

image of Demi Lovato said she uses Xeomin to maintain her natural look.
Source: MEGA

Demi Lovato said she uses Xeomin to maintain her natural look.

“I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables,” she added. “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”

