What’s wrong with being confident?! According to Demi Lovato, nothing! The pop star posted an Instagram Story on Monday, November 30, of herself with hardly any makeup on. However, Lovato’s lips looked a little plumper than usual. So, has the 28-year-old gotten work done recently?

“You can see her upper lip has a little more fluff to it and is not as sharply defined as in the past,” Dr. Ryan Neinstein, a plastic surgeon in New York City, exclusively tells OK!. “This gives her a sexy but naturally feminine appearance.”

Heather Rohrer, Celebrity Cosmetic Injector and Physician Assistant, admits Lovato’s “look is eye-catching” and her “sharp jawline is everything.”

“It appears that Demi possibly had some jawline fillers as well as submental fat reduction,” she says. “Those beautiful lips in my opinion have had lip injections to plump and accent the shape.”

Renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn echoed similar sentiments, saying, “It appears that Demi has had her lips injected, possibly with a filler like Juvederm. Her lips look plumper and poutier than they have in the recent past. Overall they look good, albeit maybe a touch overdone. She’s such a natural beauty that she doesn’t need lip injections!”

Dr. Frank Agullo, a plastic surgeon in El Paso, Texas, admits Lovato is “definitely looking sharp and refreshed” — especially since the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress went through a devastating split from Max Ehrich in October. “Her jawline looks more defined and contoured as well, most probably with fillers,” he notes. “Her lips are looking fuller and plumper too, perfectly balancing her features.”

Pam Agullo, MD, couldn’t help but rave over Lovato’s appearance, saying she “looks absolutely gorgeous.”

“Her skin is perfect and glowing, a perfect match for those fierce eyes,” Pam says. “Seems to me she has had microblading and a brow lift to shape her eyebrows and frame her face. The cherry on top to her gorgeousness are her plumped-up, fabulous lips!”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the brunette babe had a touch-up recently since she previously admitted she isn’t opposed to doing something that makes you feel good. “It’s not something I wish people would do, but for the celebrities that do it, I don’t blame them,” she told The Kit. “And I don’t blame people for getting plastic surgery either, if they are in the public eye.

“It’s difficult to be a celebrity and to have that many more people hating on your pictures,” she added. “I would like to see a future where people are able to accept themselves for who they are and what they have.”

No matter what Lovato does to her face, she will always look fabulous!