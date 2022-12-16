Demi Lovato Rocks Edgy All-Black Look In Sultry Social Media Snaps
Demi Lovato took to Instagram to show off a sexy new look!
The "Skyscraper" singer, 30, rocked an all black pantsuit — with the waistline of her pants folded, exposing her bare midriff through a mesh top — and an unfastened leather belt in a few slick snapshots shared on Wednesday, November 14.
Lovato accessorized the look with silver cross earrings, black shades and a matching bag.
This fun, rocker look comes after the Grammy Award winner revealed she was in an amazing relationship with musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes. As OK! previously reported, the singer shared a selfie on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, declaring she was "grateful" for him as well as all of her fans.
"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now. Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely. It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source close to Lovato explained at the time. "He's a super great guy."
Earlier this summer, the artist also took to his own social media to gush over how happy he was to be with Lovato.
"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere). I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."
Prior to Lovato's relationship with Jutes, she was engaged to to Max Ehrich, but they called it quits in 2020 after a whirlwind romance.
"All the people that were like, ‘Oh they rushed into it,’ or ‘It’s not gonna last,’ I’m like, ‘You proved them right,’" the Sonny with a Chance star said in her documentary, Dancing With the Devil. "We were only together four to five months, and like, honestly, it was false advertising."