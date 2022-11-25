Demi Lovato Gushes Over New Boyfriend Jutes On Thanksgiving: 'Grateful For This Guy'
Demi Lovato seems to be happy in her relationship status with musician Jutes (real name: Jordan Lutes), as she couldn't help but give him a sweet shout-out on social media on Thanksgiving.
The "Cool for the Summer" songstress, 30, uploaded some snaps on Thursday, November 24, of her man. First, she shared a selfie, writing, "Grateful for you all."
She then shared a snapshot of herself with Jutes, writing, "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic."
Additionally, the brunette beauty and the handsome hunk posed for a mirror photo together. In the snap, Lovato is wearing sunglasses, a graphic long-sleeve shirt with jeans, while her man is wearing a plaid shirt and black T-shirt with a hat and sunglasses.
The Camp Rock alum then posted some videos of the pair in the car with a dog. "My boys," she wrote.
Lovato and Jutes had some loved-up moments when they attended The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, November 20. "Swipe left to see how hot my boyfriend is," she wrote, to which the Canada native replied, "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is."
Jutes previously had the nicest things to say about the Disney Channel alum for her 30th birthday this past summer.
"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he wrote. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere). I'm so proud of u for not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."
Lovato responded to the sweet sentiment, writing, "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD."
Lovato, who has been open about her drug and alcohol addiction, seems to be in a great place.
"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," an insider revealed. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."
"It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy," a source added.