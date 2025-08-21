Demi Lovato Stuns in Tiny Top as She Sings Karaoke for Her 33rd Birthday: Photos
Demi Lovato rang in her 33rd birthday with a night full of glam, music and nonstop fun.
The singer kicked things off in a dramatic feathered jacket before switching into a zebra-print bandeau top and sleek black pants, flaunting her slimmed-down figure and toned abs.
Silver balloons spelling out “Demi” hung in the background as she grabbed the mic and belted out songs surrounded by her closest friends for the karaoke portion of the night.
One photo showed the “Heart Attack” hitmaker clapping after blowing out her cake, while her guests hyped her up as she performed Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” and KPop Demon Hunter’s “Golden.”
“What can I say, I’m a Leo 🥳,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
At one point, she even broke into Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” while her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, danced right by her side.
The newlyweds have been inseparable all month.
Just more than a week earlier, Lovato surprised fans at the Jonas Brothers’ August 10 show in New Jersey when she joined Joe Jonas for a duet of “Gotta Find You.” Backstage, Lutes was right there supporting her and even snuck in a kiss afterward.
"Couldn't be more proud. I love you sooo much baby," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Lovato walking out to the stage.
She reposted the clip with the caption, "I love you sm honey," and added several more videos from her performance with Jonas.
The couple is still very much in their honeymoon phase.
They tied the knot in California on May 25, about a year and a half after getting engaged. The wedding was anything but ordinary, as Lovato turned the aisle into her own runway in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown.
Inspired by “high society women of the 18th century” and shaped like “ancient Greek statues,” the pearl-white dress came together after five fittings in Los Angeles.
“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato shared to an outlet, explaining how the corseted gown made her feel confident and beautiful. “I love everything about the dress.”
Photos from the celebration, shared by Daily Mail, even showed the couple’s three dogs joining in on the festivities.
Lutes popped the question in L.A. on December 16, 2023, in an intimate proposal. Since then, Lovato hasn’t held back on how much he means to her.
"You know, I've waited my whole life for him," she told People in September 2024. "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."