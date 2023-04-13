Demi Lovato Admits She 'Doesn't Know' How She's Going To Write Songs Now That She's In A 'Really Good Place' With Boyfriend Jutes
Demi Lovato's newfound happiness is getting in the way of her music making.
While sitting down for a Thursday, April 13, interview on CBS Mornings, the pop sensation explained that because she's finally in a good place in her personal life due to her romance with boyfriend Jutes, writing another hit song has become a lot harder.
"I definitely am in a really good place," Lovato said. "I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling, but I don't know what I'm going to do."
"Whether it was angst, whether it's falling in love, sadness, I always made music to become an inspiration to other people while also doing what I love," she continued, before adding that her next wave of music will "Def a bunch of sappy love songs for sure."
The former Disney Channel star has been open about how her relationship with the musician — who she began dating in August 2022 — has changed her demeanor. "Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you," she gushed in an Instagram post for Valentine's Day.
"Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰," Lovato wrote alongside the snap of herself with her man.
"Who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again 🥰😘 love u so much," Jutes replied back to is girlfriend of less than a year.
The singer's partner returned the favor by writing a loving post to Lovato on her birthday. "My baby 🫠 i’m the luckiest guy on earth. thank u for loving me so much and making me laugh all day every day. ur my soulmate best friend dream girl and i can’t wait to be old af w u. i love u so much 😘🖤," he wrote on Instagram.