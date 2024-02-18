Demi Lovato 'Wants to Go Big for Her Wedding' to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: She 'Has a Clear Vision'
Hopefully the price tag doesn’t give Demi Lovato a “Heart Attack.”
According to a source, the Disney alum couldn’t be more excited to plan her wedding to fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, which is why she will not be sparing any expense to have the day of her dreams.
“Demi wants to go big for her wedding,” the insider spilled. “Maybe there was a time when she wanted something small and intimate, but she’s never been this happy before, and now she wants to scream it from the rooftops.”
The two musicians, who began dating in August 2022, have agreed to give Lovato full control to execute her ideas for the celebration of their love.
“Demi has a clear vision of what she wants the big day to be like,” the source stated. “She’s having so much fun picking out every detail, from the china and the chairs to the invitations.”
The style for the event will supposedly be “modern but inviting” and will have black and gold accents.
Lovato also plans to have a few outfit changes and will “wear a big dress to start the night,” according to the insider.
In addition, there will be some “surprise” details like a caricaturist for their guests or Cirque du Soleil-type dancers.
“They both have family all over and want to make the wedding enjoyable for everyone,” they continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Camp Rock star herself admitted she has "definitely" started dress shopping already.
"I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile," the 31-year-old explained of using the social media app to browse for looks. "Doing all the things."
"I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it," she added, confessing she is using Pinterest "for all of it" in regard to picking out the right touches for every aspect of the party.
The pop star announced her engagement to Jutes in December 2023, writing on Instagram, "I’m still speechless."
"Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰," she added.
