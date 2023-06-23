Alyson Stoner Admits They Were 'Fired From a Children's Show' After Coming Out as Queer: Producers 'Felt I Was Unsafe'

The 29-year-old chose not to name-drop the television series that they were allegedly ousted from, though Stoner confirmed the incident occurred after they published their powerful Teen Vogue essay in October 2018 — which beautifully described "how [they] embraced [their] sexuality" and "fell in love with a woman," as well as the Disney Channel alum's attraction to “men, women and people who identify in other ways."

"I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys," the talented dancer poetically wrote in the first-person telling of their story nearly five years ago.