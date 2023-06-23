OK Magazine
Alyson Stoner Admits They Were 'Fired From a Children's Show' After Coming Out as Queer: Producers 'Felt I Was Unsafe'

By:

Jun. 23 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Alyson Stoner recently reflected on difficulties and alleged "discrimination" they have faced ever since the Camp Rock star came out as queer in March 2018.

"I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they , to be around kids," Stoner confessed during a guest appearance on the "I’m Literally Screaming With Spencewuah" podcast on Thursday, June 8.

The 29-year-old chose not to name-drop the television series that they were allegedly ousted from, though Stoner confirmed the incident occurred after they published their powerful Teen Vogue essay in October 2018 — which beautifully described "how [they] embraced [their] sexuality" and "fell in love with a woman," as well as the Disney Channel alum's attraction to “men, women and people who identify in other ways."

"I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys," the talented dancer poetically wrote in the first-person telling of their story nearly five years ago.

Stoner described publishing the piece as "nerve-wrecking," though the Cheaper by the Dozen star explained they were tired of making their girlfriend keep the couple's relationship a secret.

"That didn’t feel good for her, it didn’t feel fair," Stoner expressed of their partner at the time, though the Step Up star's current relationship status remains unknown.

"And even though there were other like pressures and considerations for me to be public, I felt like, ‘OK, I wanna … I wanna do this,'" they admitted, noting their managers, including Kevin Jonas Sr., warned Stoner of the "potential risk" that would come with coming out to the public.

“It [was] totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perceptions but also like, hireability for jobs," Stoner dished, adding how the "beauty" of finally telling their truth "far outweigh[ed] the hate comments and death threats."

Stoner described the experience as "intimidating and also liberating."

