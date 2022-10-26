Demi Moore & Boyfriend Daniel Humm Have 'Fizzled Out,' Actress Feels Chef Was 'Leeching Off Her Career & Fame'
It looks like Demi Moore is still on the hunt for Mr. Right! Several months into her relationship with chef Daniel Humm, an insider claimed things have more or less "fizzled out" since the restauranteur couldn't provide the actress with the affluent lifestyle she's grown so accustomed to.
According to the Radar source, the mom-of-three, 59, is "totally obsessed" with reclaiming her A-list status, so she wants to find a man that's more on her level.
"She really thrives when she's with somebody she truly sees as an equal," explained the source. "Daniel is not. If anything, he's leeching off her own career and hard won fame."
While no infidelity is to blame for their rumored split, the insider admitted the Ghost star has a "wandering eye." Plus, the duo was not on the same page about their future, as Humm, 46, was hesitant to give in to Moore's desire to get hitched.
As OK! reported, the pair was first linked in March and kept their relationship under wraps for months, waiting until the summer before they went Instagram official.
At the time, a source claimed Moore's daughters — she and ex Bruce Willis shars Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — weren't the biggest fans of the chef.
"Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," the source spilled.
Meanwhile, the General Hospital alum is still on great terms with Willis, 67, and she's done all she can to help him after the Die Hard star was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.
"Right from the get-go, Demi dropped everything to help. She’s been his rock [and is] in constant touch with Bruce," a source shared. "She calls him all the time, whether it’s about where to get the best treatment, tips on staying positive or updating him on the latest with their girls."
Moore was also married to late musician Freddy Moore and actor Ashton Kutcher.