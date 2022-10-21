Feeling Herself! Ageless Demi Moore Strips Down Into Orange Hoodie Ahead of 60th Birthday
Demi Moore is aging like fine wine. The ageless Hollywood star is proving age is just a number, and that sexy snaps will never go out of style ahead of her 60th birthday.
Taking to Instagram with two sultry snapshots, one being a close up of her face and the other being a mirror selfie, Moore shared that she is, "Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab 🧡," in her caption.
Moore puckered up for the first picture, as her green eyes pierced the camera while her hair fell alongside her face with the orange hood keeping her warm and cozy. In the second photo, the brunette beauty put her toned legs on display, posing in the mirror while wearing the jacket sans pants.
To no one's surprise, Moore's comments section was flooded with love, including from her daughter Scout Willis. "Oh wooooow loving this colorful thirst trap!!! So raw! So sexy! J’adore," her famous offspring commented.
"you are the most beautiful as always," gushed one admirer, with another chiming in, "Still a hottie all these years !"
Moore's thirst trap comes just three weeks before she celebrates another year around the sun, which may call for another sexy snap from the former wife of Bruce Willis.
The G.I. Jane actress often flaunts her fit figure on social media, recently looking back at her fun in the sun over the summer with a jaw-dropping thirst trap.
Stunning in a white bikini while standing on a boat, Moore posed for the camera with her hands over her head. She also offered a glimpse of herself in a black two-piece as she lounged on a different part of the boat with shades over her eyes to protect her from the sun's rays.
Meanwhile, Moore isn't the only person in Willis' life who knows how to rock a little number. The actor's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently showed off her fab figure in a one-piece from Moore's latest swimsuit collaboration during the Ghost actress' Andie Swim campaign.