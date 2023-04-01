Most Amicable Exes Ever! Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' Most Precious Moments Post-Split: Photos

Few former Hollywood couples are as close as Demi Moore and Bruce Willis!

The A Few Good Men alum and The Sixth Sense actor, who share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, have made their friendship and family their first priority after their 2000 split.

Despite Willis marrying his new partner Emma Heming Willis, with whom he now has Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, Moore has been right by his aide as he continues to battle dementia.

“This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls,” an insider close to the blended brood revealed. “Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful," the source continued of Willis' ex and current partner.