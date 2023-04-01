Most Amicable Exes Ever! Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' Most Precious Moments Post-Split: Photos
Few former Hollywood couples are as close as Demi Moore and Bruce Willis!
The A Few Good Men alum and The Sixth Sense actor, who share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, have made their friendship and family their first priority after their 2000 split.
Despite Willis marrying his new partner Emma Heming Willis, with whom he now has Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, Moore has been right by his aide as he continues to battle dementia.
“This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls,” an insider close to the blended brood revealed. “Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful," the source continued of Willis' ex and current partner.
In the spring of 2022, the family made the heartbreaking announcement that the beloved icon was diagnosed aphasia which later turned into dementia.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the women of the family explained in a public statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
"In Love & Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore❤️," the united signed the update.
Scroll through the gallery to see Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' most adorable moments:
A happy blended family! The 68-year-old and the 60-year-old spent the holidays together with his new wife and children.
Willis and Moore looked casual and laid back as they showed off their fresh mushrooms.
The Striptease actress and the Die Hard star were all smiles as they snuggled up next to their middle child.
Willis and Moore posed together with their daughters and all of their pets in adorable green stripped pajamas.
A family that balances together, stays together! The matriarch and patriarch posed with their daughters and their friends on a tree branch in the great outdoors.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!