Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'
Bruce Willis' loved ones shared a heartbreaking update on the 67-year-old's declining health.
The Die Hard actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his wife, Emma Heming, confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, February 16.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the message read.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement, which was additionally posted to the father-of-five's ex-wife Demi Moore's Instagram account, as well as the profiles of his and Moore's three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 — read.
(Bruce also shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his wife, Emma, 44.)
"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the note continued in regards to The Sixth Sense actor's declining health — which led him to retire from his famed career back in March 2022.
"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the upsetting message revealed.
"In Love & Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore❤️," the family concluded in the post — which featured a sweet photo of Bruce smiling on the beach.
The Unbreakable star's loved ones continued to express their overwhelming gratitude and support in a long-winded message on The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia's website.
"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the note read.
"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the family graciously added.