Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia, His Wife Emma Reveals: 'Condition Has Progressed'

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement, which was additionally posted to the father-of-five's ex-wife Demi Moore's Instagram account, as well as the profiles of his and Moore's three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 — read.

(Bruce also shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his wife, Emma, 44.)