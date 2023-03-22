Blended Family: How Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' New Wife Put Away Differences To Support Their Husband's Health Ordeal

Bruce Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, are uniting to take care of the action star as his battle with dementia aggressively gets worse.

"They know he comes first now in their lives,” spilled an insider. “Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."