Blended Family: How Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' New Wife Put Away Differences To Support Their Husband's Health Ordeal
Bruce Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, are uniting to take care of the action star as his battle with dementia aggressively gets worse.
"They know he comes first now in their lives,” spilled an insider. “Emma, Demi and the girls are closer than ever and dedicating their lives to helping Bruce day-to-day so he can live the best life possible while raising awareness for others who are suffering the same condition."
Emma, 44, who shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with the Die Hard alum, 68, is so “grateful to have the biggest support system she can,” a source close to the family shared.
As OK! previously reported, Bruce was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce fac- es. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
Moore, Bruce's three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, and Emma and their two daughters have been spending time together during this difficult time.
“To see them band together like this is amazing,” the insider noted. “Emma, Demi and Demi’s daughters are strong women with strong personalities and opinions, but Bruce’s health and well-being are all that matters. They’re his ‘girl squad,’ making plans for his future and rallying around in different ways. Emma’s got the brunt of his daily care but she’s not alone. Demi is there to help with the work, she’ll bring groceries and even do laundry, and Mabel and Evelyn are keeping Bruce’s spirits up; they’re funny and engaging, and, of course, Bruce adores them.”
“She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can,” the source continued of how Emma is remaining strong for her girls. “She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."
Additionally, Rumer is expecting her first child, so the "hope is all this excitement surrounding the new baby will slow down the progression of the disease," the insider said. "Scout and Tallulah, meanwhile, are being supportive while scouring for all the information on dementia so they can be better prepared on how to fight this thing.”
The Willis brood recently celebrated the action star's birthday, and he seemed like he was in good spirits.
“Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, of course, and Jason Statham and so many others are right there at the front of the line offering to do anything they can, 24/7,” the insider dished of Bruce's tight circle. “It’s a huge comfort for Bruce and his loved ones that he’s got so much goodwill and love to count on — the guy is a hero among his Hollywood peers, even if this situation is unbearably tough for all concerned.”