Bruce Willis Dementia Battle: Ex-Wife Demi Moore Feeling 'Stronger And More At Peace'

Even though Bruce is going through it, Moore tries to find time for self-care as well.

“Demi spends the bulk of her time between Los Angeles and Idaho but often flies to New York City to get her adrenaline kick and catch up with friends,” the source noted. “She feels like she has the best of so many worlds.”

“Demi’s been there, done that when it comes to the Hollywood scene. She gets more satisfaction from smaller projects as opposed to grueling movie shoots. She doesn’t need the money or the hassle, so it would have to be something really special to pull her back to that,” the source added of her career. “These days, the most important thing to her is feeling serene and living her best life.”