Bruce Willis Dementia Battle: Ex-Wife Demi Moore Feeling 'Stronger And More At Peace'
It hasn't been easy for Demi Moore to watch her ex-husband Bruce Willis go through his dementia battle, but the actress, 60, is rising to the occasion.
“Demi is very proud of the life she’s created for herself,” a source said of the Hollywood starlet. “She’s very grateful to have such a warm and loving group of friends and family members surrounding her and supporting her.”
Despite splitting up from the 68-year-old actor, Moore has always been on good terms with her ex-husband, whom she shares daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with.
The Ghost alum also loves hanging out with Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
“This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls,” said the source. “Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful.”
Even though Bruce is going through it, Moore tries to find time for self-care as well.
“Demi spends the bulk of her time between Los Angeles and Idaho but often flies to New York City to get her adrenaline kick and catch up with friends,” the source noted. “She feels like she has the best of so many worlds.”
“Demi’s been there, done that when it comes to the Hollywood scene. She gets more satisfaction from smaller projects as opposed to grueling movie shoots. She doesn’t need the money or the hassle, so it would have to be something really special to pull her back to that,” the source added of her career. “These days, the most important thing to her is feeling serene and living her best life.”
As OK! previously reported, the action star was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce fac- es. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
Recently, Moore, Emma and all of Bruce's daughters got together to celebrate his big day.
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them," Moore gushed in her post.