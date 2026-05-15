Demi Moore Brushes Off Health Concerns as 'Grateful' Actress Acknowledges 'Privilege' of Joining Cannes Film Festival Jury
May 15 2026, Published 7:34 p.m. ET
Demi Moore was decidedly mum about health concerns that surfaced after Cannes Film Festival photos showed the actress looking thin.
"Cannes is not just a festival — it is a conversation between art and humanity that has been happening for nearly eight decades," Moore, 63, wrote on Instagram Friday, May 15. "To be invited into that conversation as a jury member is an honor and privilege. Grateful to stand alongside my fellow jury members at this year’s Opening Ceremony ❤️"
Concerning Instagram Carousel Sparks Debate
The post was accompanied by a carousel of Moore from the Tuesday, May 12, opening night ceremony and premiere of The Electric Kiss looking glamorous wearing a sequined strapless Jacquemus gown. She accented her look with a thick diamond collar necklace and massive diamond earrings from Chopard.
In the second photo, her bones are jutting out.
Her stylist, Brad Goreski, weighed in, posting "💎💎💎," while Beverly Hills Magazine wrote, "Demi darling, you’re a diamond 💎 Radiant and dazzling! 🖤"
The Netizens Have Their Say
But others weren't so complimentary.
Goreski has been posting Moore's Cannes looks on his Instagram, and facing backlash for her body.
Her figure appeared gaunt and bony.
Moore also attended premieres for La Vie D'Une Femme, wearing a gauzy sheer purple Gucci number, and Fatherland, draped in a curious red frock, on Wednesday, May 13. She wore a white Jacquemus dress with rainbow polka-dots, complete with matching purse, to the Jury Photocall on Tuesday, May 12.
"Yes she’s gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize," a commenter wrote on a video posted Wednesday, May 13.
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Fans and Haters are Worried About Demi Moore
On Moore's post, body shamers took aim.
One user opined, "Imagine having all that money and not spending it on food. 😂."
Another chimed in, "Anorexia is an illness and it should be talked about, not promoted."
A third user urged, "Demi put some meat on those bones!"
"You look like you're dying," a fourth user wrote.
"Love Demi, but this skeletal look is unhealthy and unpleasant to the eye," another posted. "Extremes are never beautiful."
Others chalked her frail appearance up to Ozempic and GLP-1s, and speculated about whether she had cancer.
Still, Moore said nothing about health concerns.
Weight Matters
During her 2025 Golden Globe acceptance speech for Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy in The Substance, Moore talked about the importance of self-acceptance.
"In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough," she said, "I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down a measuring stick.'"