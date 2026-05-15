Demi Moore Looks Shockingly Thin in Bold Red Carpet Outfit at Cannes Film Festival as Health Rumors Swirl: Photos

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Demi Moore once again commanded attention at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, stepping onto the red carpet in a way that had everyone talking — and not just about the fashion. On Thursday, May 14, during the screening of Fatherland, the 63-year-old actress arrived in a bold red Gucci gown that featured an oversized sculptural neckline, instantly making her one of the most discussed appearances of the night. She completed the look with diamond jewelry, black pointed heels and sleek, straight hair as photographers lined up along the carpet.

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Source: MEGA Demi Moore appeared at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in a bold red Gucci gown.

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While the dress itself drew praise for its high-fashion drama, online reactions quickly shifted toward Moore’s noticeably slender frame. “Her body looks like its already been donated to science,” one wrote. Another added, “There was a time I thought she was hot. She looks like a 90-year-old granny now. She is 63 not 103.” “She has never looked older and more decrepit. Get off the shots!” one ranted. “Personally, The skin and bones look doesn’t appeal to me,” a fourth penned.

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Demi Moore shocks fans with her new look at Cannes Film Festival after being branded ‘skeletal’ online. pic.twitter.com/XYhAgKJS94 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 15, 2026 Source: @OliLondonTV/X

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Earlier in the week, the Striptease star had already been a frequent topic of conversation at Cannes after appearing in multiple standout looks, including a strapless sequined Jacquemus gown and a lavender semi-sheer Gucci dress with a sweeping train.

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Source: MEGA Online reactions quickly focused on the 'Striptease' star's noticeably slim frame.

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Some fans complimented her red-carpet presence while others questioned her “skeletal” appearance. “Beautiful dress, but she is too skinny,” one commenter wrote online, while another added, “I hope she’s taking care of herself.”

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Source: MEGA The actress has been attending multiple Cannes events as a member of the festival jury.

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Inside the festival, The Substance alum has been fulfilling her role as a jury member, attending premieres and official events throughout the week.

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Over the years, the actress has spoken openly about the pressures surrounding appearance in the entertainment industry and how it shaped her relationship with her own body. In a 2025 interview, Moore reflected on reaching a more grounded perspective, even when self-criticism still occasionally creeps in.

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Source: MEGA Demi Moore has previously spoken about her struggles with body image and the pressure of Hollywood standards.

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“It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do,” she continued. “But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am,” she told People.

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Source: MEGA Demi Moore attended the 'Fatherland' screening on May 14.

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In a separate conversation with Elle in November 2024, Moore described how her mindset around beauty has shifted. “The thing is, I do have love for my body, but it’s more about appreciation — I can really appreciate all that my body does for me now, not just how it looks,” the Ghost star told the magazine. She added, “And the more I appreciate the lines in the corner of my eyes — the more I can find beauty in the life that I’ve lived — the more my life has beauty.”

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'The Substance' alum also wore other standout designer gowns earlier in the week.

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Moore also reflected on the more difficult chapters of her earlier career and the impact of industry pressure on her self-image. “There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger,” she told the magazine, noting that amid the fallout, she took responsibility for her own well-being.

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Source: MEGA Demi Moore has previously discussed her 'obsession' with working out and her eating disorder history.