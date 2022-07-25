Demi Moore Says She Would Be 'Hard Pressed' To Chop Her Long Hair

The Moore length the better!

It seems actress Demi Moore isn’t bringing back the ‘90s buzzcut she rocked for G.I. Jane any time soon. In a new interview, Moore revealed she doesn’t plan on parting with her signature waist-length hair for the foreseeable future.

"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob,” 59-year-old actress explained, noting that she tries “to do as little to it as possible” when she’s “not working” and that "it's stressful even having someone touch it.”

SHE'S STILL GOT IT! DEMI MOORE FLAUNTS FAB FIGURE IN SWIMWEAR SHE HELPED DESIGN