Demi Moore Says She Would Be 'Hard Pressed' To Chop Her Long Hair
The Moore length the better!
It seems actress Demi Moore isn’t bringing back the ‘90s buzzcut she rocked for G.I. Jane any time soon. In a new interview, Moore revealed she doesn’t plan on parting with her signature waist-length hair for the foreseeable future.
"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob,” 59-year-old actress explained, noting that she tries “to do as little to it as possible” when she’s “not working” and that "it's stressful even having someone touch it.”
SHE'S STILL GOT IT! DEMI MOORE FLAUNTS FAB FIGURE IN SWIMWEAR SHE HELPED DESIGN
“If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing,” she continued. “And I don't wash it too often."
Moore’s minimalistic approach to her tresses also applies to her professional life. Despite rocking a variety of hairstyles throughout her decades as a big-screen staple, the star said she would be “hard-pressed” to make a major chop today, even if it meant landing an acting role.
THE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER! DEMI MOORE & DAUGHTER RUMER WILLIS ENJOY SUN AND SAND IN MYKONOS WITH THEIR PUPS — PHOTOS
"I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove,” Moore shared. “So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig.”
Part of this philosophy, the actress explained, seemingly stems from the fact that it’s "also not as clear how it would grow back” after a short crop.
While The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star says she’s hesitant to give herself a major makeover, it doesn’t mean she entirely steers clear from the hairdresser, as Moore still regularly pops by the salon for "tiny trims" she’s dubbed “dustings.”
LOVE MATCH! DEMI MOORE COZIES UP TO BOYFRIEND DANIEL HUMM AT FRENCH OPEN AFTER DAUGHTERS VOICE 'CONCERN' OVER NEW ROMANCE
Aside from trims, her hair philosophy also comes down to taking care of herself overall. "The rest comes from the inside out," the Rough Night actress noted. "You have to eat well, all those things."
The actress' chat about hair maintenance was published by People.